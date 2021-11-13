“Should go as soon as he possibly can” – Mark Bosnich urges Manchester United star to join Newcastle United

Former Manchester United star Mark Bosnich has urged Red Devils goalkeeper Dean Henderson to leave the club amidst interest from Newcastle United. The Australian feels St. James' Park could be the ideal destination for the shot-stopper.

Henderson earned a place in Manchester United's plans for the future after impressing on loan at Sheffield United during the 2019-20 season. Upon returning to Old Trafford, the goalkeeper made 26 appearances for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side last campaign.

However, the England international has found playing time hard to come by at Manchester United this term. Having made just one appearance for the Red Devils so far, Henderson has been linked with a move away from the club. Newcastle are reportedly interested in signing him.

Former Manchester United star Bosnich has now urged Henderson to leave the club as soon as possible. He has been impressed with David de Gea's performances this season and feels Henderson should leave Old Trafford in search of playing time elsewhere. Bosnich told talkSPORT:

“I think he should go. He’s at the stage of his career where he needs to be playing regular football. He’ll know that as well. I understand that at the start of the season, him having a go in pre-season to see how things plan out. De Gea has been excellent and there’s no doubt about it, with the exception of the second goal you have to say against Manchester City. But I think from Dean Henderson’s point of view, he needs to start looking after Dean Henderson."

Bet9ja @Bet9jaOfficial REPORTS: Man Utd goalkeeper Dean Henderson is looking to leave in January 🧤



Where can you see him going next? 🤔 REPORTS: Man Utd goalkeeper Dean Henderson is looking to leave in January 🧤 Where can you see him going next? 🤔 https://t.co/iGgzhTo2VE

Newcastle have been credited with an interest in signing Henderson. Bosnich believes the Magpies could be the ideal destination for the goalkeeper should he decide to leave Manchester United. He said:

“Newcastle are a club who are on the go and on the move but they are also in a perilous position right now. New manager. It’s important to get your spin right and the goalkeeper is the integral part of that. He should go and should go as soon as he possibly can.”

Henderson's only appearance for Manchester United this season came against West Ham in the EFL Cup.

Manchester United reluctant to sell Dean Henderson in January amid Newcastle interest

Newcastle are said to be interested in signing Henderson from Manchester United. The Magpies are expected to splurge some cash in the winter transfer window having been acquired by a Saudi-led consortium.

utdreport @utdreport @ChrisWheelerDM] Newcastle are understood to be one of the options for Dean Henderson in January, but #mufc are unlikely to allow him to leave mid-season #mulive Newcastle are understood to be one of the options for Dean Henderson in January, but #mufc are unlikely to allow him to leave mid-season #mulive [@ChrisWheelerDM]

ALSO READ Article Continues below

However, the Red Devils are reportedly reluctant to sell the goalkeeper in January. It remains to be seen if Newcastle's interest and Henderson's desire to leave the club could change Manchester United's mind.

Edited by Nived Zenith