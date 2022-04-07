"Should be half way to engraving Benzema’s name on the Ballon d’Or" - Rio Ferdinand makes bold claim after Chelsea 1-3 Real Madrid

After Real Madrid star Karim Benzema scored a hat-trick against Chelsea on the night, Rio Ferdinand claimed that the Frenchman was headed for a Ballon d'Or.

The Manchester United legend said (via journalist Bolarinwa Olajide):

“They should be half way to engraving Benzema’s name on the Ballon d’Or.”

The star certainly deserves to be in the mentions for the Ballon d'Or after scoring two consecutive hat-tricks in the Champions League. His hat-trick against PSG last month drove the Madridistas into the quarter-finals, and now his hat-trick against Chelsea has put Real Madrid in the overall lead.

Sky Sports Football @SkyFootball



Chelsea in serious trouble in the Champions League as Karim Benzema puts Real Madrid 3-1 up at Stamford Bridge in this first-leg tie... BENZEMA HAT-TRICKChelsea in serious trouble in the Champions League as Karim Benzema puts Real Madrid 3-1 up at Stamford Bridge in this first-leg tie... BENZEMA HAT-TRICK 🎩Chelsea in serious trouble in the Champions League as Karim Benzema puts Real Madrid 3-1 up at Stamford Bridge in this first-leg tie... https://t.co/RTDoMvNIpI

Benzema has been in fantastic form for Madrid this season, with the French striker leading the charts for Madrid and firing them to the top of La Liga. Benzema’s performances in the Champions League have also been amazing, with his goals now looking to guide Madrid to the semifinals.

FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer



Benzema's hat trick powers Real Madrid to their first-ever win over Chelsea HAT TRICK HERO!Benzema's hat trick powers Real Madrid to their first-ever win over Chelsea HAT TRICK HERO! 🎩Benzema's hat trick powers Real Madrid to their first-ever win over Chelsea 💪 https://t.co/fun0Uwcl9c

Benzema will hope to prove Ferdinand’s prediction right at the end of the season by lifting the biggest competition in club football at its conclusion. To achieve this goal, the striker is going to have to keep scoring, something he can’t seem to stop doing at the moment.

Real Madrid stun Chelsea as Benzema scores hat-trick

Chelsea FC v Real Madrid - Quarter Final Leg One - UEFA Champions League

Thomas Tuchel's men fell to a 3-1 home defeat in the Champions League at the hands of the Spanish giants. The Blues have lost the first leg of the tie and will go to the reverse fixture in Madrid with a two goal deficit.

Madrid opened the scoring in the 21st minute via a Benzema header, the Frenchman then doubled his tally three minutes later with another header to get Los Blancos off to a great start. The Blues would get one back via Kai Havertz, but an error from Edouard Mendy would allow Benzema to complete his hat trick and restore Madrid’s two goal lead.

The two sides will contest the second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu, with Los Blancos holding the advantage. The Blues will have to go back to the drawing board and hope to find a way back into the tie and defend their crown.

Edited by Arnav