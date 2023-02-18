“Should hold bench from now on” – Arsenal fans want star player dropped after being ‘liability’ in nervy win against Aston Villa

Arsenal fans want Granit Xhaka dropped from the starting XI following a poor display in their nervy 4-2 win over Aston Villa on Saturday (February 18).

The Gunners returned to winning ways in the Premier League for the first time in four games, fighting back from 2-1 down to seal all three points at Villa Park.

Oleksandr Zinchenko restored parity for Mikel Arteta's side at the hour mark. An own goal from Emiliano Martinez, coupled with another strike from Gabriel Martinelli, gave Arsenal the win.

While the fans heaved a sigh of relief upon seeing their side finally find victory, they were frustrated with one player's performance.

Xhaka, who's had a great season thus far, didn't enjoy his best game today, struggling to exert his usual dominance in midfield.

The Switzerland international was wasteful in possession while Aston Villa bypassed him with relative ease. He lost possession 10 times and also won just two of his six ground duels.

He was also at fault for Villa's second goal as Alex Moreno's low-cross flew between his legs before landing safely at Philippe Coutinho's feet. The Brazilian then produced a cool finish into the net.

Arsenal fans labeled Xhaka a "liability" and felt he should be on the bench thereafter, with another one observing that the side played better once he was off.

Here are some of the Twitter reactions from Gunners fans to Xhaka's performance:

Arsenal revive title charge with morale-boosting win

The Gunners suffered two defeats and a draw in their last three Premier League games before facing Villa. They finally returned to winning ways today with a nerve-wracking 4-2 win over Unai Emery's side.

The hosts were strong in attack and had the Gunners on the ropes in the opening stanza. However, Mikel Arteta's side returned from the break strong and netted thrice to overturn the deficit.

This victory will go a world of good for Arsenal, who appeared to lose steam lately after a series of wins. With confidence now restored, they will be eager to build on this momentum and revive their title charge.

Temporarily, they have opened up a three-point gap over holders Manchester City. The Cityzens play Nottingham Forest and could draw level, but Arsenal still have a game in hand over them.

The north London side next play Leicester City in the league on February 25.

