"Should just leave", "Need to be in Saudi Arabia" - Barcelona fans unimpressed by star's performance in 3-3 draw against Granada

Barcelona fans were not happy with Robert Lewandowski's performance, even though the legendary Polish forward scored a goal in their 3-3 draw with Granada on Sunday, February 11. They took to social media to question his decision-making, particularly when it came to a major chance he missed that might have put the Blaugrana in the driving seat.

Lewandowski missed a massive chance to score in the 53rd minute. Barcelona had dominated Granada and gotten past their press, passing the ball quickly, when the Pole missed his shot from close range.

Lewandowski could also have passed the ball into the center for Pedri to finish off, and the midfielder did not look pleased with the 35-year-old's decision to go for goal. However, the former Bayern Munich striker did manage to score 10 minutes later, helping Barca equalize at 2-2.

But this didn't make the fans feel much better about his overall performance because they were still upset about the chances he missed earlier. Both sides scored again to make it 3-3, but the fans strongly felt Lewandowski could have helped secure all three points for the reigning Spanish champions.

They didn't hold back on X (formerly Twitter), where they lambasted the Poland international:

"Facts, Lewandowski should just leave Barcelona," one fan wrote.

"That mf Lewandowski in his next interview will say "we don't create enough chances", Mf you need to be in Saudi Arabia," another chimed in.

Here is a selection of their posts:

Barcelona share points with Granada after thrilling 3-3 draw

Barcelona, after winning five of their last six games, ended up with just one point from a hectic 3-3 draw against Granada, who are fighting to avoid relegation. The game was a rollercoaster from start to finish, with Blaugrana prodigy Lamine Yamal scoring the first goal 14 minutes in.

The teenager notably scored twice in the game, marking his third and fourth goal in La Liga, but before his second goal, Granada were back on their feet. It was Ricard Sanchez who leveled the score for the Nazaries, thanks to a goal set up by Facundo Pellistri's cross on the cusp of half-time.

The second half was just as eventful as Pellistri capitalized on a mistake by another Barca talent Pau Cubarsi to put Granada ahead. However, Lewandowski quickly responded with an equalizer for the hosts, before their visitors took the lead again through center-back Ignasi Miquel.

This was where Yamal's quality in front of goal came in handy again, as he helped Barca draw level with 80 minutes on the clock. Xavi Hernandez's men now find themselves 10 points behind leaders Real Madrid with 14 games to play.