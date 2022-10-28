“Should just quit football and become a full-time pastor”, “Has a big mouth for someone who is hopeless” – Arsenal fans rip apart Gunners star for display in 2-0 defeat to PSV

Arsenal fans have scrutinized midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga following his performance in the side's 2-0 defeat to PSV Eindhoven on 27 October.

The Gunners suffered their first loss in the Europa League this season thanks to goals from Joey Veerman and Luuk de Jong.

Veerman arrived on the edge of the Arsenal box to smash home the opener in the 55th minute.

De Jong then doubled the Eredivisie side's lead in the 63rd minute, heading home from close range.

It was a disappointing performance from Mikel Arteta's side, who have been in superb form throughout the campaign.

Gunners fans have singled out Lokonga for particular criticism, with the midfielder having been handed a rare start at the Philips Arena.

Lokonga was essentially a passenger throughout, having no shots and taking 57 touches of the ball.

He has made 10 appearances in all competitions, including tonight's defeat to PSV, but is struggling to break into Arteta's starting XI on a regular basis.

The midfielder had bemoaned his lack of game time prior to tonight's loss against PSV, saying (via Football365):

“Honestly, it’s difficult. I’m at one of the best clubs in England. I could have played somewhere else every weekend, but that wouldn’t have been the right solution for me."

He added:

“It’s a personal decision [to stay at Arsenal]. I wanted to give myself another year to stay at Arsenal and then see what happens.”

His performance tonight would have done him no favors as he failed to get a foothold in the game.

Luckily for the Belgian, he was not the only player who disappointed on a night to forget in Eindhoven.

Here are some reactions from fans on Twitter to the midfielder's unconvincing display:

Pablo Aimar @SVCarbaholic Lokonga is crap man I’m not sorry. Not a surprise we’re so lax centrally in transition when he’s on. Can’t sense danger to save his life Lokonga is crap man I’m not sorry. Not a surprise we’re so lax centrally in transition when he’s on. Can’t sense danger to save his life

Sam @Afcsammmm Lokonga has a big mouth for someone who is hopeless Lokonga has a big mouth for someone who is hopeless

Sam @Afcsammmm Don’t take anyone who rates Lokonga seriously Don’t take anyone who rates Lokonga seriously

gunnerzvideoz @gunnerzvideoz Lokonga has no future here I’m sorry Lokonga has no future here I’m sorry

POOJA!!! @PoojaMedia This Lokonga should be on loan in League one with Exeter City.



Lucky guy that Arteta is the coach. This Lokonga should be on loan in League one with Exeter City. Lucky guy that Arteta is the coach.

Adz🖤 @adzmk2 Lokonga should just quit football and become a full-time pastor. Lokonga should just quit football and become a full-time pastor.

SLEEKY TEE™ @Tee_Sleek



Thanks Vicent Kompany for your USELESS recommendation. I don't wanna see Sambi Lokonga near my team again!Thanks Vicent Kompany for your USELESS recommendation. I don't wanna see Sambi Lokonga near my team again! 😡 Thanks Vicent Kompany for your USELESS recommendation.

Bọ́lá @bolarinwa___ I really don’t rate Sambi Lokonga. The boy needs to leave. I really don’t rate Sambi Lokonga. The boy needs to leave.

Arsenal manager Arteta is keen to finish top of Group A in the Europa League

Arteta wants the Gunners to seal top spot

Arsenal sit top of Group A in the Europa League on 12 points, two clear of second-placed PSV.

The Gunners will seal qualification to the last 16 with a win over FC Zurich on 3 November but a draw or defeat could send them to the play-offs.

If PSV beat Bodo/Glimt, the Gunners would finish second without beating Zurich and would have to face a side that finished third in their Champions League group.

This is the new system UEFA have introduced with the play-offs now being played between second-placed Europa League sides and third-placed Champions League teams.

Arteta stressed the importance of finishing top ahead of the defeat to PSV, saying (via arseblog):

“This competition is getting harder and harder. How it looks today and what the possibilities are, it looks like the next round is going to be extremely competitive. That’s why finishing top of the group and avoiding another two games is such an important thing for us.”

Poll : 0 votes