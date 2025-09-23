“Should leave, I won’t even blame him” - Chelsea fans furious as Enzo Maresca refuses to name defender in line-up to face Lincoln City in EFL Cup

Chelsea fans have expressed the disappointment after teenage defender Josh Acheampong was excluded from the starting XI for their EFL Cup meeting with Lincoln City. The Blues are set to take on the League One side in the third round of the secondary cup competition away from home. Blues boss Enzo Maresca has decided to rotate his pack for the encounter, making eight changes to the XI that lost to Manchester United on Saturday. A notable absentee from Maresca's roster is academy graduate Acheampong, who misses out altogether. Chelsea have kept the duo of Wesley Fofana and Trevoh Chalobah as their centre-back pairing for the game, with Acheampong absent. The club's fans are unhappy with the exclusion of the talented 19-year-old defender, and some of them took to X to share their disappointment. A fan asked if the England U-19 star was unavailable as a result of injury.Sapa4PF🐍💀 @_DuroJaiyeJnrLINK@ChelseaFC No Josh still, is he injured ?Another fan asked what the youngster has to do to get game time. Kamal @LumpOfCFCLINK@ChelseaFC Bruv what does Josh have to do??A fan asked for clarity on the fitness status of the youngster amid his absence.Will @willreynerLINK@ChelseaFC We need some clarity whether Josh is injured or notAnother fan stated with confidence that the defender has picked up an injury.Millan @CFC_MillanLINK@ChelseaFC At this point Acheampong is injuredA fan advised the versatile youngster to leave the club due to limited game time. Keneboss @Keneboss164433LINK@ChelseaFC No Acheampong even for Carabao Bro should leave, I won't even blame himJosh Acheampong misses out on the match day squad for a second successive game, having also been left out against Manchester United at the weekend due to a technical decision. The youngster signed a long-term contract with the Blues last season and is very highly regarded by coach Maresca. Sources reveal reason behind Acheampong absence for ChelseaChelsea are without young defender Josh Acheampong for their Carabao Cup Third Round meeting with Lincoln City due to illness, as per reports. The teenage defender was a surprise omission from Enzo Maresca's side to take on their lower league opponents at the Sincil Bank Stadium. Ben Jacobs @JacobsBenLINKJorrel Hato starts for Chelsea against Lincoln City. No Josh Acheampong due to flu. He remains highly regarded at Chelsea and will get opportunities at centre-back, but sickness keeps him out the squad.🔵Journalist Ben Jacobs has revealed that Acheampong is down with the flu and has missed out on the squad to face Lincoln, as a result. The report has stated that the youngster remains very highly-rated and will get chances to strut his stuff as the season progresses. Josh Acheampong has yet to feature for Maresca's side since starting their league opener against Crystal Palace last month. The Blues kept a clean sheet with the youngster a standout performer, but he has quickly found himself behind the likes of Tosin Adarabioyo and Wesley Fofana in the pecking order.