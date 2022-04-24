×
"Should never be allowed to take another penalty", "Just awful" - Chelsea midfielder Jorginho ripped apart for missing spot-kick against West Ham

Nnanna Mba
Modified Apr 24, 2022 09:33 PM IST
Although Chelsea won their Premier League game against West Ham on Sunday, thanks to a goal from Christian Pulisic, Jorginho made news with an awful penalty.

The Italian could have rued missing the best chance of the game. The star placed a surprisingly awful penalty effort that West Ham goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski saved rather easily. However, the Blues found the winner only two minutes later.

Nevertheless, Jorginho's poorly taken penalty irked many fans who took to Twitter to mock the star. Here is a selection of tweets from fans:

That’s arguably the worst penalty i’ve ever seen. He PASSED it to Fabianski.
That penalty from Jorginho brings back a few memories. 🤦🏻‍♂️
Jorginho that IS your whole brand what happened 🤣🤣 twitter.com/xloniiii/statu…
Hahahahahahahaha the state of Bruno pen and now Jorginho pen 🤣🤣🤣🤣 why make a hard thing even harder with stupid run ups 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
The penalty hipsters both missed this weekend👁
Jorginho gives me so much happiness😭😭
Bruno lite
THAT WAS BY FAR WORSE THAN BRUNO'S MY GOD 😭
That penalty from Jorginho is one of the worst penalties you will ever see. Fabianski could’ve gone the other way, grabbed a cup of tea, and still saved that. Just awful.
Jorginho should never be allowed to take another penalty again.
One of the worst penalties ever. What was that from Jorginho????

Many fans compared Jorginho's penalty miss to that of Bruno Fernandes' against Arsenal on Saturday. However, while Fernades' effort hit the woodwork, Jorginho's was such that he seemed to pass the ball to a gleeful Fabianski.

Jorginho's penalty chance had come in the 87th minute after Craig Dawson denied Romelu Lukaku a clear goalscoring chance, bringing the Chelsea man down in the box. The foul from the Hammers star saw him pick up a red card that gave the Blues a numerical advantage, which they capitalised to claim all three points.

However, Dawson's error will hardly be the most discussed aspect of the game, as Jorginho's unexpected penalty miss shocked fans across social media.

Chelsea struggle to beat ten-man West Ham

Chelsea went into the game in search of a pick-me-up win after a poor run of three consecutive home defeats. It also didn't help that Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur were closing in on the Blues, threatening their place in the top three.

Even though the Blues bagged all three points, Chelsea's first-half efforts were drab and lacked direction. They enjoyed a lion's share of the possession, but most of it was spent in midfield as they struggled to break down a solid Hammers' defence.

The second half saw both teams produce better performances, especially in the first and final thirds of the pitch. While West Ham snatched at their chances, the Blues consistently took shots at goal, with just under half of them coming from outside the box.

Jorginho's penalty should have broken the deadlock against the ten-man Hammers. However, the Italian's miss didn't cost the Blues two points, as two minutes later, Christian Pulisic fired the Blues ahead. That was thanks to a brilliantly timed assist from Marcos Alonso, who had the space and time to pick out the USMNT star.

The 1-0 win sees Chelsea consolidate their place in the top three with a game in hand and a five-point lead over Arsenal.

Edited by Bhargav

