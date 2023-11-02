"Should never start for this club", "Very useless player" – Manchester United fans call out star's poor performance in loss to Newcastle

Manchester United fans have taken to social media to hit out at Diogo Dalot for his sub-par performance in his team's recent 3-0 EFL Cup loss to Newcastle United.

The Red Devils, who lifted the EFL Cup by beating Eddie Howe's side last season, failed to progress into the cup competition's last-eight this Wednesday (November 1). Miguel Almiron, Lewis Hall and Joe Willock all bagged a goal apiece to torment the hosts at Old Trafford.

Meanwhile, Dalot failed to shine in the EFL Cup last-16 tie against Newcastle. The 24-year-old completed 16 passes with 73% accuracy and won just one of his three tackles before being taken off at the break.

Here's how the Manchester United faithful reacted to Dalot's outing:

Taking to X, one supporter claimed that Dalot should never start again:

"Dalot should never start for this club again"

Criticizing the Porto academy product, a disgruntled supporter added:

"Dalot erh, very useless player"

Dalot, who joined Manchester United from Porto for £19 million in 2018, has made 14 overall appearances for his team so far this season. He has started 13 of them, scoring one league goal in the process.

Erik ten Hag addresses questions on future after Manchester United's recent 3-0 defeat

Speaking at a post-game presser, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag stated that he is keen to stay and improve his team's form this season. He responded (h/t Manchester Evening News):

"I'm a fighter and I know it's not always going up and we have a lot of setbacks this season so far, but you also have to deal with it and it's never an excuse. I have said before, when there are setbacks, the routines, the way of play are not similar, not the same, but even then you have to get the results in."

Referring to Sunday's 3-0 loss to Manchester City, Ten Hag continued:

"Obviously, Sunday and tonight was far from that. We have to do things right, at a certain level, a minimum level to win games. I understand. When the results are not there, there is a logical process questioning that. I am confident I can do it. I have done it at all my clubs and also last year, I did it here as well."

Manchester United, who have lost eight times in 15 outings across all competitions this season, are eighth in the 2023-24 Premier League table with 15 points from 10 matches. They are third in the UEFA Champions League Group A with three points from three games so far.

Ten Hag, meanwhile, is under pressure of losing his job. He has guided his side to 49 wins, eight draws, and 20 losses in 77 matches so far.