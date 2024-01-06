“Should never be starting,” “Ruins it” - Chelsea fans fume as Pochettino names 22-year-old star in line-up to face Preston

Chelsea fans on X are far from happy after Mauricio Pochettino opted to include Armando Broja in the starting XI to face Preston later on Saturday, December 6.

The Blues face EFL Championship club Preston in the third round of the FA Cup at Stamford Bridge. The hosts will be confident of qualifying for the next round as they have lost just one of their last 15 games against Preston across all competitions, winning nine, and drawing five.

Dorde Petrovic starts in goal for Chelsea. Alfie Gilchrist, Axel Disasi, Levi Colwill, and Malo Gusto make up the defense. The midfield consists of Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandes, and Raheem Sterling. Mykhailo Mudryk, Cole Palmer, and Armando Broja start up front to complete the starting XI.

Expand Tweet

Some fans are furious to see Broja make the starting XI. The 22-year-old forward has struggled for form this season since returning from an ACL injury, scoring just one goal and providing one assist in 14 appearances across all competitions.

One fan posted:

"Broja should never be starting for Chelsea."

Expand Tweet

Another fan wrote:

"Broja ruins it"

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"He is a player that has improved a lot" - Mauricio Pochettino hails Chelsea star ahead of Preston clash

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino recently waxed lyrical about Noni Madueke during the Preston pre-match press conference.

The 21-year-old winger endured a difficult start to the 2023-24 campaign with injuries hindering his efforts to break into the starting XI. However, he has impressed since making his return in December.

Madueke won and netted his penalty to help the Blues defeat Crystal Palace 2-1 on December 27. He then scored his second goal in as many games with a fine strike against Luton Town on December 30, helping his side win 3-2.

Pochettino said (via Chelsea's official website):

"We have spoken about players needing to improve and he is a player that has improved a lot. I am so happy with his behavior and the way he has committed, first with himself and also with the other areas of the club. He has potential and talent, but it’s in the way he behaves and does things in the future that will help him succeed."

He added:

"It is an example that there is a platform for everyone, then it is about being right in their mind and being consistent in the way we propose they behave."

Madueke has scored three goals in 11 appearances across all competitions and has been named on the bench to face Preston later today.