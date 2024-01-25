"Should never be underestimated" - Sergio Aguero backs Barcelona superstar amid poor run of form this season

Stake’s Global Ambassador Sergio Agüero backed his former club Barcelona's current number nine Robert Lewandowski to come good for the Catalan giants.

Lewandowski has registered 13 goals in 28 games this term, which is a poor number by the veteran forward's lofty standards. He has registered only one assist and one goal in the last seven La Liga games. The player did score a brilliant low volley in Barca's 4-1 defeat against Real Madrid in the final of Supercopa de Espana.

Aguero was quizzed about Lewandowski's poor form by Stakes. Here is how it went:

Question: Robert Lewandowski seems to be off the pace, why do you think that is?

Answer: "Can't be so off-pace if he scored against Madrid, can he? Strikers are measured by the amount they score, and the moment their production takes a dip, they're 'off-pace'. What I think is that a world-class striker should never be underestimated."

Lewandowski's poor returns this season has clashed with Barca's poor form of late. The Blaugrana are currently third in the league table with 44 points after 20 games, eight behind league leaders Girona, who have played one game more. They are also the defending champions of the Spanish league.

Sergio Aguero talks about English Premier League title race with the return of Kevin De Bruyne

Aguero was also asked about the return of Kevin De Bruyne from injury and how it might affect the title race.

The former Manchester City forward replied:

"Kevin's return is massive. While City was able to make do without him for a few months, his presence is still a key factor to the team's performance. Both for his impact on the game itself, as well as the effect he has on the opposition."

He added:

"We saw that clear as day when he came in against Newcastle and allowed us to take back the lead. Calling the race over would be an overstatement. A single player cannot win a league. But we come out bolstered by Kevin's recovery, no doubt about that."

City are second in the league table with 43 points after 20 games, five behind Liverpool, who have played one extra game.