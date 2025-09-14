"Should be nowhere near this team", "They killed us today" - Fans slam Manchester United duo after their 3-0 loss to Manchester City

Manchester United fans slammed Luke Shaw and Manuel Ugarte after their 3-0 defeat against city rivals Manchester City on Sunday. The Cityzens came out with a comfortable win at the Etihad in the Premier League clash.

Phil Foden gave Manchester City the lead in the 18th minute with a header after some excellent work from Jeremy Doku. The Belgian provided another assist in the 53rd minute, this time to Erling Haaland. The Norwegian scored another in the 68th minute with a precise finish past Altay Bayindir.

Manchester United fans online were displeased with their side's performance, especially from Luke Shaw and Manuel Ugarte. Shaw played the entire game and made one clearance, won 2/4 duels, lost possession eight times, and completed 51/56 passes (via SofaScore).

Ugarte, meanwhile, started the game and played 80 minutes. He completed 41/46 passes, won 5/8 duels, lost possession eight times, and made two interceptions and one clearance.

Fans online slammed the duo, as one X (formerly Twitter) user wrote:

"Ugarte & Shaw should be nowhere near this Utd team! I mean no one really had a good game. Mbuemo could probably take some pride from it. And Mainoo should be starting! I also believe zirkzee should be too!"

Ugarte & Shaw should be nowhere near this Utd team! I mean no one really had a good game. Mbuemo could probably take some pride from it. And Mainoo should be starting! I also believe zirkzee should be too!

Another commented,

Marcinho 13 🇵🇹 @marcosass700 Nah Shaw and Ugarte killed us today. Amorim has a lot to answer for, just poor.

Here are some other reactions:

Fashman😍😍 @Fashmanofficial Dorgu Shaw Ugarte Very useless

Douglas Mahonyiyo @DMahonyiyo @ManUtd @HarryMaguire93 @leny_yoro @DooFinancial Ugarte and Shaw are horrible, and Amorim' wisdom says take out Yoro and Mazuroui. We are not going anywhere with this coach

Kenners @VonActor @LiamPaulCanning No service up front and lazy Shaw ball watching and ugarte

Manchester City bounce back to winning ways while Manchester United continue to struggle

Coming into the Manchester Derby at the Etihad on Sunday, Manchester City had won just one of their opening three Premier League games. They beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 4-0 but lost 2-0 against Tottenham Hotspur and 2-1 against Brighton & Hove Albion.

However, they didn't make any mistakes against Manchester United and won comfortably. Manchester City had 45% possession in the game. While both sides had 13 total attempts, City had six on target as compared to United's two.

Manchester United, meanwhile, have won just one of their opening five games of the season, with three defeats and one draw. They lost 1-0 against Arsenal and drew 1-1 against Fulham. They then lost on penalties against League Two side Grimsby Town in the EFL Cup second round. The Red Devils then secured a 3-2 win over Burnley, courtesy of a stoppage-time penalty, before losing against City.

Manchester City will next face Napoli at the Etihad in the UEFA Champions League group stage on Thursday, September 18. They will then travel to the Emirates to face Arsenal in the Premier League three days later.

Manchester United, meanwhile, will return to action on September 20, when they host Chelsea at Old Trafford in the Premier League.

