“Should be in the reserves”, “Sell him now” - Liverpool fans hit out at 26-year-old star after 3-2 loss against Brentford

Liverpool fans have hit out at Ibrahima Konate for his performance during their Premier League clash against Brentford on Saturday, October 25. The defender looked out of sorts for a large portion of the game as the reigning champions fell to a 3-2 defeat at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Ad

Having put Eintracht Frankfurt to the sword 5-1 in the Champions League in midweek, it appeared as though Liverpool had gotten back into their groove. But their defensive frailties were further exposed as they were undone inside the opening five minutes. Michael Kayode sent a long throw into the area, and the ball was flicked towards the path of Dango Ouattara, who volleyed it past Reds goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili.

On the stroke of halftime, Brentford doubled their lead, courtesy of a defense-splitting pass that put Kevin Schade through on goal, and the young winger coolly converted. However, there was time for Milos Kerkez to halve the deficit before the break.

Ad

Trending

The Bees restored their two-goal lead on the hour mark after captain Virgil van Dijk was adjudged to have fouled Ouattara. Referee Simon Hooper initially awarded the hosts a free kick, but a VAR intervention changed the decision to a penalty, and Igor Thiago clinically dispatched the resulting spot kick.

Liverpool kept probing until the closing stages, and their efforts paid off as Mohamed Salah gave them a lifeline, finding the net one minute from time. However, Brentford held firm for the remaining minutes to hand the Merseysiders four consecutive league defeats for the first time since March 2021.

Ad

While several Liverpool players had a night to forget, fans were particularly irked by Konate’s display. The French international didn’t do well enough to prevent Brentford’s second goal.

After the match, fans took to social media to call out his performance, with one writing:

“Konate, I think you should respectfully take the criticism. Because I can clearly see what you're doing! Please go wherever your heart wants to, don't jeopardize till the time you wear the badge. I don't call out players generally but Ive been seeing a few things.”

Ad

Maharx @M_Ham99 Konate, I think you should respectfully take the criticism. Because I can clearly see what you're doing! Please go wherever your heart wants to, don't jeopardize till the time you wear the badge. I don't call out players generally but Ive been seeing a few things.#BFCLFC #BRELIV

Ad

Another suggested that Joe Gomez should replace him if fit, saying:

“If Gomez is fit, I reckon he needs to replace the disasterclass that is, Madrid bound, Konate. He’s been off it since the beginning.”

The LFC Warchest @TheLFCWarchest If Gomez is fit, I reckon he needs to replace the disasterclass that is, Madrid bound, Konate. He’s been off it since the beginning.

Ad

A fan opined that he should be sold, labeling his performance awful.

“Konate has been awful, sell him now,” they wrote.

Micky @mickyssagoo Konate has been awful, sell him now

Ad

“Konate’s effort has been unacceptable,” another added.

Samba Ali @SambaAli7 @AnfieldRd96 Konate’s effort has been unacceptable.

Ad

Another suggested putting Konate in the reserve team.

“Just get us a proper defense.. konate should be in the reserve,” they claimed.

Khamande @mr_kha_man_dem @AnfieldEdition just get us a proper defense.. konate should be in the reserve

Ad

“Myopic statements. Instead bench Konate,” another echoed the same sentiment.

Alandou Kelvin @alandoukelvin6 @TouchlineX Myopic statements. Instead bench Konate

Ad

“We didn’t defend that at all” – Liverpool manager Arne Slot on 3-2 loss to Brentford

Arne Slot didn’t mince words while assessing his team’s performance following their 3-2 defeat to Brentford. Speaking after the match, Slot branded Liverpool’s performance ‘disappointing’ and added that they didn’t defend Brentford’s counterattacks well enough. He told BBC:

Ad

"Disappointing result and a disappointing performance as well today. Conceding three goals is far too much if you want to win a game of football. First one was a set-piece. Second is a counter-attack which is one of the things [Brentford] are really good at. We didn't defend that at all. To be in the game at half-time because we scored and in the second half, the penalty made it impossible to get a result today."

Liverpool are the fourth reigning Premier League champions to lose four consecutive games after Leicester City in 2016-17 (5), Liverpool themselves in 2020-21 (4), and Manchester City last season (4).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ezekiel Olamide Ezekiel is a European football journalist who covers breaking news and transfer rumors at Sportskeeda. He is currently pursuing an undergraduate degree in Accounting and has a work experience of around 3 years, having previously worked at the likes of Opera News Hub and Extratime Talk. He is a proponent of factual accuracy, meticulous research, verification of sources and journalistic ethics and standards.



An ardent Chelsea fan, Ezekiel's journey as a football fan began in his childhood, witnessing Ronaldinho dazzle with his skills. His interest in the beautiful game deepened after Nigeria were knocked out of the 2010 FIFA World Cup; he was impressed with the Super Eagles' fighting spirit in their 2-2 Group B draw against South Korea. Some other World Cup matches which have left a deep impact on him were Belgium's incredible comeback against Japan in the round of 16 of the 2018 version and the 2022 final.



Lionel Messi is the one true GOAT for Ezekiel and he also follows the Major League Soccer and the Saudi Pro League owing to him and Cristiano Ronaldo. When not writing, he spends his free time deepening his SEO knowledge and watching skits. Know More