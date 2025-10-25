“Should be in the reserves”, “Sell him now” - Liverpool fans hit out at 26-year-old star after 3-2 loss against Brentford

Liverpool fans have hit out at Ibrahima Konate for his performance during their Premier League clash against Brentford on Saturday, October 25. The defender looked out of sorts for a large portion of the game as the reigning champions fell to a 3-2 defeat at the Gtech Community Stadium.
Having put Eintracht Frankfurt to the sword 5-1 in the Champions League in midweek, it appeared as though Liverpool had gotten back into their groove. But their defensive frailties were further exposed as they were undone inside the opening five minutes. Michael Kayode sent a long throw into the area, and the ball was flicked towards the path of Dango Ouattara, who volleyed it past Reds goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili.
On the stroke of halftime, Brentford doubled their lead, courtesy of a defense-splitting pass that put Kevin Schade through on goal, and the young winger coolly converted. However, there was time for Milos Kerkez to halve the deficit before the break.
The Bees restored their two-goal lead on the hour mark after captain Virgil van Dijk was adjudged to have fouled Ouattara. Referee Simon Hooper initially awarded the hosts a free kick, but a VAR intervention changed the decision to a penalty, and Igor Thiago clinically dispatched the resulting spot kick.
Liverpool kept probing until the closing stages, and their efforts paid off as Mohamed Salah gave them a lifeline, finding the net one minute from time. However, Brentford held firm for the remaining minutes to hand the Merseysiders four consecutive league defeats for the first time since March 2021.
While several Liverpool players had a night to forget, fans were particularly irked by Konate’s display. The French international didn’t do well enough to prevent Brentford’s second goal.
After the match, fans took to social media to call out his performance, with one writing:
“Konate, I think you should respectfully take the criticism. Because I can clearly see what you're doing! Please go wherever your heart wants to, don't jeopardize till the time you wear the badge. I don't call out players generally but Ive been seeing a few things.”
Another suggested that Joe Gomez should replace him if fit, saying:
“If Gomez is fit, I reckon he needs to replace the disasterclass that is, Madrid bound, Konate. He’s been off it since the beginning.”
A fan opined that he should be sold, labeling his performance awful.
“Konate has been awful, sell him now,” they wrote.
“Konate’s effort has been unacceptable,” another added.
Another suggested putting Konate in the reserve team.
“Just get us a proper defense.. konate should be in the reserve,” they claimed.
“Myopic statements. Instead bench Konate,” another echoed the same sentiment.
“We didn’t defend that at all” – Liverpool manager Arne Slot on 3-2 loss to Brentford
Arne Slot didn’t mince words while assessing his team’s performance following their 3-2 defeat to Brentford. Speaking after the match, Slot branded Liverpool’s performance ‘disappointing’ and added that they didn’t defend Brentford’s counterattacks well enough. He told BBC:
"Disappointing result and a disappointing performance as well today. Conceding three goals is far too much if you want to win a game of football. First one was a set-piece. Second is a counter-attack which is one of the things [Brentford] are really good at. We didn't defend that at all. To be in the game at half-time because we scored and in the second half, the penalty made it impossible to get a result today."
Liverpool are the fourth reigning Premier League champions to lose four consecutive games after Leicester City in 2016-17 (5), Liverpool themselves in 2020-21 (4), and Manchester City last season (4).