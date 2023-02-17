"Should have scored a minimum four goals" - Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag rues missed chances in 'dominant' performance against Barcelona

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag feels his team should've scored at least four goals against Barcelona in their Europa League clash on Thursday.

The Red Devils came away with a 2-2 draw at Camp Nou as Raphinha scored in the 76th minute to deny them a famous victory.

The result leaves the tie in the balance with all to play for in the return leg at Old Trafford next week.

Ten Hag, however, wasn't totally satisfied with United's performance and felt they should've found the back of the net four times for being so dominant in the game.

UtdDistrict @UtdDistrict Ten Hag: "You face number one in Spain in an away game and you are that dominant. I think we should have scored a minimum four goals." [via @lauriewhitwell Ten Hag: "You face number one in Spain in an away game and you are that dominant. I think we should have scored a minimum four goals." [via @lauriewhitwell]

Speaking to the press after the game, the Dutchman said (via UtdDistrict on Twitter):

"You face number one in Spain in an away game and you are that dominant. I think we should have scored a minimum four goals."

Manchester United looked like the better team in the first-half, showing intent and demonstrating good press, but it was Barcelona that went in front.

Marcos Alonso headed in from a corner in the 50th minute, but their lead lasted barely two minutes as Marcus Rashford restored parity for the visitors with a cool finish into the far post.

Another seven minutes later, an own goal from Jules Kounde put United 2-1 up and on course for an unlikely victory in Barcelona.

However, Raphinha made it 2-2 to keep the Catalans in the tie.

United finished the game with just 39% possession and still managed to muster 18 shots in the game, as many as Barcelona, showing they were more efficient on the ball.

With the away goals rule now scrapped, the winner of the second-leg will advance into the last-32 of the Europa League next week.

Manchester United and Barcelona will go all out at Old Trafford

Both Manchester United and Barcelona are very much active in the tie and will be going all out at each other once more at Old Trafford on 23 February when the sides meet in the deciding leg.

The Red Devils will be proud of their performance last night, pushing Xavi's men all the way in their backyard despite seeing minimal ball possession.

Their record at home has been spectacular this season, unbeaten in their last 16 games in all competitions, winning 14, while scoring at least twice in the last 11.

Barcelona will have a real test on their hands next week.

