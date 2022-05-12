"Should start against Liverpool" "Absolutely sublime" - Chelsea fans lavish praise on 28-year-old for 'doing all the right things' against Leeds 

Romelu Lukaku's return to form continued with a deserved goal for Chelsea in their 3-0 victory over Leeds United in the Premier League on May 11.
The 28-year-old has encountered a difficult return to Stamford Bridge this season after joining from Inter Milan. He also suffered a long goal drought where he didn't score since Boxing Day.
He got back to scoring with a double against Wolverhampton Wanderers on May 7 and was heralded by Chelsea fans. He continued his goalscoring form with a brilliant strike in the 83rd minute against Leeds.
Chelsea get back to winning ways with a comfortable 3-0 victory over Leeds United
The Blues had been in a somewhat slump in recent months, having won just two of their last seven Premier League games.
An agonizing exit from the Champions League in the quarter-finals against Real Madrid set in motion a spell of inconsistent form for Thomas Tuchel's side.
Losses to Brentford, Arsenal and Everton came as a shock, with Tuchel ruing the amount of mistakes his side had made over the course of the season.
Last Saturday's 2-2 draw with Wolves was even more of a setback given that off-the-field there was a positive mood being built.
A consortium led by American businessman Todd Boehly had been confirmed as the club's new owner, bringing an end to the Roman Abramovich era. He was in the stands for the game against Wolves where he got a first-hand look at just how much of a rollercoaster ride the Premier League can be.
Conor Coady's header deep into stoppage time (90+7) helped the visitors take a point at Stamford Bridge.
However, Chelsea were in full control against Leeds from the moment Anthony Taylor blew his whistle.
Mason Mount got the Blues off to the perfect start with a fantastic fourth minute finish.
Leeds' Daniel James was then sent off for a reckless challenge on Mateo Kovacic.
Tuchel's men dominated the match and Christian Pulisic then got on the scoresheet in the 55th minute with an astute finish.
However, the man of the hour was Lukaku, who took his time in getting his goal but he truly deserved it. Intricate play in the box to escape Leeds defenders, the imposing striker smashed past Illan Meslier to give Chelsea a crucial three points.
All attention turns to Saturday, May 14 when Tuchel takes his side to Wembley Stadium to face Liverpool in the FA final.