“Should start this match”, “Come on” – Real Madrid fans left frustrated with Ancelotti as he leaves out 31-year-old star from line-up for Celta Vigo game

Real Madrid supporters have been left disappointed by Eden Hazard's lack of gametime under Carlo Ancelotti.

Los Blancos take on Celta Vigo away in La Liga later this evening (August 20) but the Belgian has failed to find a place in the starting XI.

Ancelotti has made four changes from the side that won their top-flight opener 2-1 against Almeria last week. Antonio Rudiger and Nacho Fernandez have been replaced at centre-back by David Alaba and Eder Militao. Dani Carvajal comes in at right-back for Lucas Vazquez, while Luka Modric replaces Toni Kroos.

Those changes mean that Hazard, 31, will remain on the substitutes bench to continue his miserable spell in the Spanish capital.

The Belgium international moved from Chelsea in 2019 for €115 million, with expectations of replacing Cristiano Ronaldo weighing heavy on his shoulders.

It is fair to say that he has got nowhere near those heights, having scored just six times in his 67 appearances for the club. Injuries have wreaked havoc during his time at the Bernabeu and Vinicius Junior has since overtaken him as Real Madrid's first-choice left-winger.

However, supporters feel that Hazard deserves another chance in the first team to prove his worth to the European champions. Many took to Twitter ahead of the clash against Celta Vigo to express their opinions on the matter:

ONEMAN🕊️ @ViktorMane_jr @realmadriden How will Hazard regain his form if Carlo doesn't give him a chance? @realmadriden How will Hazard regain his form if Carlo doesn't give him a chance?

Bright @Bright10409334 @realmadriden Why not start Hazard in the place of Vini jnr for once. @realmadriden Why not start Hazard in the place of Vini jnr for once.

Real Madrid winger Eden Hazard linked with move away from Galacticos

According to Turkish newspaper Footmac, Galatasaray are lining up a shock loan move for the highly-paid forward.

While Hazard was part of the squad that won the Champions League last term, he failed to make any impact on Carlo Ancelotti's side. A move away from the Bernabeu may be the only thing that can reignite a career that is in grave danger of fading away.

The attacker is in danger of missing the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar due to a lack of game time. Galatasary are optimistic about bringing the former Chelsea superstar to Istanbul, although Hazard isn't planning on leaving the Galacticos.

The Belgian came on last week during the team's comeback win against Almeria and was impressive when playing down the middle behind Karim Benzema. However, the report claims that Madrid may be open to selling their most expensive ever player.

