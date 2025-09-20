“Should have started”, “How hard is that” - Chelsea fans unhappy with Enzo Maresca for not naming 2 players in line-up vs Manchester United

Chelsea fans on X (formerly Twitter) are not happy with Enzo Maresca's starting XI for their game against Manchester United in the Premier League on Saturday, September 20. Many believe that Andrey Santos and Alejandro Garnacho should have started the match.Maresca has picked Robert Sanchez in goal once again, with Reece James starting at right-back and Marc Cucurella keeping his spot at left-back. Trevoh Chalobah has a new partner as Wesley Fofana starts in the middle of the defence ahead of Tosin Adarabioyo.Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez are the midfielders again, with Cole Palmer starting in front of them in the attacking role. Estevao Willian has a spot in the starting XI at the right wing, with Pedro Neto on the left and Joao Pedro leading the attack.The starting XI is as expected, but many believe Maresca should have started Garnacho at his former club and also handed Andrey Santos a start ahead of Enzo Fernandez. They posted:Donaldslim @donperium_cityLINKWhy didn’t you start Garnacho 😭Trex @TrextxxyLINKYou should have started Garnacho🐾 @elsdawgLINKJUST START GARNA HOW HARD IS THATElly De La Reigns @whodeybaby9851LINKSantos and Garnacho should startMuel ™ @owuraku_obengLINKPlay Andrey Santos please 🙏 and we need an out and out strikerThomas Sankara @ThomasSankaraWNLINKAndre Santos should have started. Moresca hope this goes wellPercy E. Amudzi @pappi_the_wolfLINKMaresca will be the one to let Andrey Santos leave Chelsea.Chelsea signed Alejandro Garnacho from Manchester United in the summer for a reported £40 million deal. The winger has played two matches, both off the bench, and is yet to score or assist for his new side.Enzo Maresca admitted Alejandro Garnacho was ready to start for ChelseaChelsea manager Enzo Maresca spoke to the media ahead of the Manchester United clash in the Premier League, saying that Alejandro Garnacho was ready to make the starting XI. He is happy with the Argentine star's quick adjustment at his new club and said (via club website):&quot;In the last two games, he came on and was very good in the second half against Brentford and Bayern Munich. We are happy with the way he has adapted to our style and what we want from our wingers. Now is he ready to start? I think he is ready to start.&quot;&quot;It’s something you have to think about. He’s young so you don’t know how he’ll react. In case we decide to start with him, we’ll have a chat with him to see how he feels about that. It can work both ways. We had a similar case with Jadon [Sancho] last year who for different reasons struggled, then he joined us for one season and was good. He helped us achieve our target. Jadon had a good season with us, and hopefully Ale Garnacho can have the same.&quot;Alejandro Garnacho played 144 matches for the Manchester United first team, scoring 26 goals and assisting 22 times.