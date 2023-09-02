“Should have started in place of Joselu”, “Need to see him ball man” – Real Madrid fans question why 24-year-old did not start against Getafe

Fans have reacted as Real Madrid's starting lineup in their La Liga clash with Getafe on Saturday (September 2) doesn't feature Brahim Diaz.

Los Blancos are playing their first home league game of the season, as their Santiago Bernabeu stadium wasn't ready on time. Carlo Ancelotti's team lead the standings with nine points after a trio of wins on the road, winning 2-0 at Athletic Club, 3-1 at Almeria and 1-0 at Celta Vigo.

The Italian has named his XI for the Getafe game, but it doesn't feature the 24-year-old Diaz. So far, the striker has played only one minute, in the win at Almeria. He didn't come off the bench in the two other games.

Instead, Joselu - who arrived this summer - starts against Getafe. He came off the bench in all three games - logging in a cumulative 90 minutes - but only has an assist for his efforts. Fans reckon Joselu didn't deserve starting ahead of Diaz, with one tweeting:

"Brahim should have started in place of Joselu."

Another chimed in:

"Where is Brahim Diaz to see him ball man?"

Here are the top reactions on X, formerly known as Twitter:

It remains to be seen if Diaz gets some game time against Getafe as Madrid look to extend their perfect start to the league season to four games.

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti excited to be back at 'very special' Santiago Bernabeu

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti

Ahead of his team's first competitive game at the iconic Santiago Bernabeu, Los Blancos manager Carlo Ancelotti couldn't hide his delight to be back at a special arena.

90 days after their last competitive game at the historic stadium - which has undergone some renovation - Real Madrid are back home against Getafe. Ancelotti said in his pre-match press conference before the game (as per Madrid Universal):

"It’s very special. We’re excited to be back, now that we have a new stand. We’re looking forward to seeing the fans.”

The Italian said about the options up front at his disposal, especially up front after Vinicius Junior' injury. The boss did add that the Brazilian will be missed but the team will adapt accordingly.

“Very happy. When we started the season, everything was sorted out. The squad is complete. It has everything. It’s competitive. We may have problems, but there are resources.”

“What we are going to try to do is adapt the system, but not change it. Obviously, the loss of Vinicius will be sensitive, but we have resources.”

This is Real Madrid' final game before the international break. Their next game in the league - also at the Santiago Bernabeu - will be against Real Sociedad on September 18.