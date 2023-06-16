Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti urged to leave club by members of entourage, Italian unhappy with transfer situation - Reports

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti is reportedly being advised to reconsider his decision to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu amid the club's potential pursuit of Kylian Mbappe.

According to Relevo, Ancelotti has doubts regarding Madrid's move for Paris Saint-Germain striker Mbappe. Los Blancos are heavily linked with the Frenchman who has been placed on the transfer list by the Ligue 1 champions.

Ancelotti is reportedly worried that Real Madrid will put all their efforts into signing Mbappe but could eventually end up with just Joselu. Reports claim that Los Merengues are working on the final details of a deal for the Espanyol frontman.

The Italian coach's fears are compounded by his entourage who are urging the Madrid manager to reconsider his decision to stay. He has a year left on his contract and has stated his intentions to remain at the Bernabeu.

Ancelotti is worried about the attacking situation as he reckons his La Liga giants are putting all their eggs in the Mbappe basket. They had reportedly prepared €100 million to pay the French forward in 2024. Los Blancos would rather pay that money to the 24-year-old than PSG but they are willing to sign the France captain now.

Mbappe was in red-hot form this past season, scoring 41 goals and providing 10 assists in 43 appearances across competitions. However, he sent PSG a letter confirming his intentions not to extend his deal that expires next year.

This has led to the Ligue 1 champions looking to sell as they are infuriated with his letter. His availability has alerted Madrid president Florentino Perez and they have since cooled their interest in other targets.

Real Madrid were widely tipped to pursue Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane as they look to replace Karim Benzema. However, Perez has since decided he would rather target Mbappe, and this has caused tension in Ancelotti's camp.

Chelsea attacker Kai Havertz was another name under consideration but he too is no longer being monitored. Ancelotti is growing fearful that he may head into next season short of options up top.

Real Madrid new-boy Jude Bellingham receives advice from former Atletico Madrid defender Kieran Trippier

Jude Bellingham has become Madrid's latest signing.

Real Madrid sealed the signing of Europe's most in-demand midfielder Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund this week. The English teenager has arrived at the Bernabeu in a deal worth €103 million.

Bellingham's England teammate Kieran Trippier has already offered the 19-year-old advice ahead of his move to the Spanish capital. The Newcastle United right-back is formerly of Los Blancos' rivals Atletico Madrid. He said (via Geordie Boot Boys):

“I just said to him go and embrace it. The lifestyle, the football, the league. It’ll be an amazing opportunity for him to play for one of the biggest clubs in the world at such a young age. My time there was great times. I managed to win a league title there, obviously not Real Madrid, on the other side."

Bellingham was in excellent form this past season, scoring 14 goals and providing seven assists in 42 matches across competitions. He arrives at Madrid as the Bundesliga Player of the Year and has been handed the number five shirt.

