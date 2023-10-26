"Should still run away with it" - Chris Sutton makes prediction for Manchester United vs Manchester City

BBC Sport columnist Chris Sutton believes Manchester City will demolish Manchester United in their upcoming Manchester Derby at Old Trafford on Sunday, October 29.

Manchester United haven't had the best of starts to their Premier League campaign and are currently eighth in the standings with 15 points from nine games. Despite securing narrow wins against Sheffield United and Brentford in recent weeks, they have looked far from convincing on the pitch.

On the other hand, Manchester City returned to winning ways with a 2-1 win against Brighton & Hove Albion in their last Premier League fixture. The 2022-23 treble winners are second in the table with 21 points, two behind leaders Tottenham Hotspur.

Providing his prediction for the blockbuster clash, Sutton wrote (via BBC Sport):

"Manchester United are very good at playing on the counter-attack, and that style does suit playing City. But United are an average side and, to predict how this might go, I think you have to look beyond their past three results and consider the unconvincing way they have won those games."

"City, in contrast, look to me like they are going to smash someone sooner or later, and Sunday could be the day that happens if they return to their ruthless best. The talk before the season started was whether United were any closer to City but, from what we've seen so far, they are miles off - and I am expecting this game to prove it."

Sutton added:

"I might give United a goal, because of their threat on the break, but City should still run away with it. For some reason there seems to be some negativity about Erling Haaland's form this season, but I don't agree with that. Haaland has still scored loads of goals and is the Premier League's top scorer with nine so far - he is a ridiculous talent and I will be surprised if he doesn't show it in a big way here."

Sutton's Prediction: 1-5

Rio Ferdinand hails Manchester United star for passing 'difficult' test

Manchester United icon Rio Ferdinand hailed Harry Maguire for pulling himself through the adversity and criticism aimed at him in recent months and winning his place back in the starting XI.

Maguire has put in underwhelming performances for the Red Devils in recent seasons and has been the subject of intense criticism. The 30-year-old has been prone to making high-profile errors in important games and was subsequently dropped by Erik ten Hag last season.

However, injuries to Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez enabled Maguire to fight his way back into the Manchester United starting XI. He has performed well in his six appearances this season, scoring the winner during the Red Devils' 1-0 win against FC Copenhagen midweek in the UEFA Champions League.

Ferdinand said (via United in Focus):

"(Maguire) has had to show character. He’s never been in the situation before, so he’s had to respond to it in the right way. He’s obviously been training well and keeping himself in good condition. And that’s what you need to do when you’re not in the team. It’s quite difficult to do that, and he’s done that."

The former United defender added:

“The opportunity has come back around. And, as long as his form continues the way it is, I’m sure he’ll be fine. He’ll be all right. The manager knows he can put him in and he’s performing well at the moment.”

Maguire will be aiming to impress against Manchester City this Sunday.