"Should have told him to go to Scunthorpe United" - Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson's hilarious message to Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp after presenting him the LMA Manager of the Year award 

Legendary former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson had a hilarious message for Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp upon awarding him with the LMA Manager of the Year award.

Klopp has masterminded an incredible season at Anfield which saw the Reds contend for an unprecedented quadruple.

Liverpool claimed the Carabao Cup in February with a penalty shootout victory over Chelsea.

They followed that up with an FA Cup win over the Blues once again on penalties on May 14.

Klopp's men took Manchester City to the final day of the season in one of the most closely-fought title races in Premier League history, losing out by a mere point.

Klopp will now be leading his team out in the final of the Champions League on May 28 against Real Madrid.

Ferguson, who won thirteen Premier League titles during his time as Manchester United manager, was the man attributed to handing Klopp his LMA award.

He couldn't go without showing his comedic disappointment in doing so given the huge rivalry between Liverpool and Manchester United.

Ferguson said whilst passing the award over (via Liverpool Echo):

“This is agony, absolute agony!”

Ferguson had previously told Klopp to go to a club that has history and he has now taken those suggestions back in hindsight, saying:

"I should have told him to go to Scunthorpe United," joked the Scotsman.

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews It's two awards for Jurgen Klopp as he picks up the LMA Manager of the Year award and the Sir Alex Ferguson trophy It's two awards for Jurgen Klopp as he picks up the LMA Manager of the Year award and the Sir Alex Ferguson trophy 🏆 https://t.co/yjOBcR0FPx

Klopp jokingly replied with regard to Ferguson's Scottish accent:

“I couldn’t understand anything he [Ferguson] said… I’ve improved through working with Robbo and Kenny.”

Jurgen Klopp's transformation of Liverpool in contrast to Manchester United's fall from grace post-Sir Alex Ferguson

Jurgen Klopp has brought the good times back to Anfield

Sir Alex Ferguson is one of the most successful managers in English football history, having been Manchester United manager for almost 27 years.

During that time, the Scot won thirteen Premier League titles, two Champions League trophies, five FA Cups, and four League Cups.

When he made the decision to retire in 2013, many knew United would feel the impact of losing such a huge influence on the club's success.

The Scot ended Liverpool's huge success of the 1980s and placed the Red Devils firmly at the top of English football.

But nobody could have foreseen the huge nosedive the side has encountered, having only won three major trophies since then.

The Red Devils have been through five managers since Sir Alex's reign ended.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Jurgen Klopp will never forget meeting Sir Alex Ferguson for the first time. Jurgen Klopp will never forget meeting Sir Alex Ferguson for the first time. https://t.co/J5rhRvzUTS

Liverpool, meanwhile, have been on a resurgence as they, much like United of right now, experienced their own period of failure.

Jurgen Klopp has completely revitalized the Anfield outfit, having them contending at the top of the Premier League year after year.

Klopp, however, has continued the Reds' historic European success having won Europe's elite club competition in 2019.

If he adds to that success this Saturday in Paris, he will equal Ferguson's Champions League record at Manchester United.

