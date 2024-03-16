"Should United take it if it comes in?" - Pundit on whether Manchester United should sell superstar if they receive offer from European giants

Former Liverpool striker Stan Collymore has offered his take on whether Manchester United should part ways with Marcus Rashford should a suitable offer arrive.

The 26-year-old attacker has struggled this campaign - bagging just seven goals and six assists in 34 games across competitions. It's a massive drop from his 30-goal 2022-23 season - where United won the EFL Cup, finished third in the Premier League and also reached the FA Cup final.

Although Rashford is contracted with Old Trafford till 2028, The Mirror has reported interest from PSG, with the Ligue 1 giants apparently ready to shell out £75 million. Collymore reckons United should give the green signal should such an offer arrive in the summer, telling Caught Offside (via HITC):

“Marcus Rashford could end up being the Red Devils’ hero later this weekend but his inevitable inclusion comes at a time when he’s once again linked with a summer move to Paris Saint-Germain.

“The Ligue 1 giants, according to The Mirror, are preparing to make an offer worth £75 million for the Englishman. Should United take it if it comes in? — Absolutely.

The pundit, though, added that the Parisians might not be the most approrpiate destination for Rashford:

"However, for the player, I am not sure a move to France would benefit him as a professional. Ligue 1 is a dire league in terms of competitiveness. Paris Saint-Germain wins virtually every game like they’re expected to, but on the rare occasion when they don’t, all hell breaks loose. Is that the right environment for a player like Rashford? — I don’t think so.

Adding that the Bundesliga or Serie A could be more competitive than the Parisians, he concluded:

“If he really wants to test himself and take on a new challenge and is open to moving abroad, he should be looking at Germany or Italy. The Bundesliga and Serie A are highly competitive and would certainly test him in all the areas France wouldn’t.”

Rashford has made nearly 400 appearances for United since the 2015-16 season, contributing 130 goals and 74 assists.

What's next for Manchester United?

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag

Manchester United are in the midst of an indifferent campaign, having endured a whopping 16 losses across competitions.

However, they have done well in the FA Cup, where United take on arch-rivals Liverpool in the quarterfinal at Old Trafford on Sunday (March 17). The Red Devils are 10-4 against Jurgen Klopp's side in the competition, winning their last clash 2-1 in 2021.

Having bowed out of Europe and the EFL Cup, the FA Cup represents Manchester United's only realistic source of silverware this season. Their most recent success (12th) in the competition came in 2016, but they made the final last season, lost 2-1 to Manchester City.