"Should've kept your mouth shut" "Unbelievable fall off" - Fans rip into 'finished' Belgium superstar after Morocco's shock 2-0 win at 2022 FIFA World Cup

Fans savaged Eden Hazard online after Belgium's shock 2-0 defeat to Morocco in their second 2022 FIFA World Cup group-stage game on November 27.

The African nation drew their opening game of the tournament against Croatia on November 23 as both teams failed to score. Belgium were equally uninspiring in their performance against Canada but managed to sneak out a 1-0 win.

A win here would have confirmed the Belgian Red Devils' place in the last 16 of the tournament, but Morocco had other plans. Abdelhamid Sabiri scored in the 73rd minute followed by a goal in the first minute of stoppage time by Zakaria Aboukhlal.

Belgium captain Hazard won just four of his 10 duels, made no accurate cross,es and completed just one out of his four dribble attempts.

Before the encounter, Hazard took a dig at Germany for their stand against FIFA's stance on the OneLove captain's armband. Germany's starting XI posed with their hands over their mouths for a team photo before their World Cup opener against Japan.

The Samurai Blue won 2-1, and when asked to give his opinion on Germany's stance against FIFA, Hazard told RMC Sport:

"Yes, but afterwards they lost the match. They would have done better not to do it and to win. We are here to play football, I am not here to send a political message. People are better placed for that. We want to be focused on football."

The Real Madrid winger's words came back to bite him, as some fans took aim at him after Morocco's shock win. He started in the number 10 position but was substituted for Dries Mertens in the 61st minute after a poor display.

Here are some of the best reactions to his performance, as found on Twitter:

Daniel Storey @danielstorey85 Poor Eden Hazard. Maybe Belgium would have played better if they had concentrated on taking a stand against being silenced by FIFA.

Aaron Moniz 🍁 @amonizfootball Eden Hazard said "focus on football" and then his team dropped 2 of the worst performances at this entire World Cup. I think time for him to do some googling about the world around him

Lewis Steele @LewisSteele_ Leandro Trossard is better than both the Hazard brothers put together #BEL

⁹ @ErlingRoIe Just want Belgium to get knocked out early so Kevin de Bruyne doesn't get injured. That team is finished just like Eden Hazard

UtdArena @UtdArena It's sad to think Hazard's still just 31 — many top players are still at a very high level in their early 30s but his decline since turning 29 has been dramatic. Wear and tear, injuries and a lack of overall discipline. 2011-19, though, was still an incredible run.

Nick @ManUnitedYouth Eden Hazard would have done better to keep his mouth shut and to resemble an actual footballer

Terry Flewers @terryflewers Eden Hazard went from Top 3 in the world to not being Top 3 in his own family. Mad!

Taha @Tahas_Takes Can't believe how washed Hazard has become. A mere shadow of the dude who ran the Premier League for years. Unbelievable fall off.

Belgium still have 2022 FIFA World Cup fate in their hands despite loss vs Morocco

Manager Roberto Martinez will take comfort in knowing that Belgium can still qualify for the last 16 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

More importantly, their fate rests in their own hands. A win against Croatia on December 1 will confirm their place in the knockout rounds, irrespective of any other results.

Canada are yet to take on Croatia in their second 2022 FIFA World Cup group-stage match. The former are yet to open their account in the competition, while the latter have a solitary point to their name.

B/R Football @brfootball



B/R Football @brfootball



The backup keeper kept a clean sheet as they upset Belgium 2-0 Morocco goalkeeper Bono took part in the pre-match national anthem but fell ill and was replaced at the last minute by Munir Mohamedi.The backup keeper kept a clean sheet as they upset Belgium 2-0

Kevin de Bruyne recently claimed that Belgium will not win the World Cup in Qatar due to their squad being too old. Against Morocco, Martinez started with just two players under the age of 29, Amadou Onana (21) and Timothy Castagne (26).

