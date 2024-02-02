"Should have won like 5-0", "Winning the league" - Fans react as Real Madrid defeat Getafe 2-0 in La Liga fixture

Real Madrid recorded a 2-0 win over Getafe in their latest La Liga game on Thursday, February 1. Joselu scored both goals for Los Blancos as they moved to the top of the league table.

Carlo Ancelotti's men entered the match at Coliseum Alfonso Pérez fully aware that a win would see them leapfrog Girona. And they did just that. A goal in each half from Joselu was enough to give them a two-point lead at the top.

Some Madrid fans, however, were not entirely pleased with the scoreline as Los Blancos squandered several chances. They had 19 shots in the match, nine of which were on target but only two found the back of the net.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), a Real Madrid fan felt that they should have won 5-0.

"Great win but we should've won like 5-0," the fan commented.

Another fan was happy that Los Blancos moved to the top of the league table, writing:

"We are winning the league."

Here are some of the other reactions to the win:

The win saw Real Madrid get to 57 points in 22 matches, two more than second-placed Girona. Barcelona, meanwhile, have moved to the fourth position, with Atletico Madrid now in third. Both the teams now have 47 points in their kitty.

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti on Xavi's decision to leave Barcelona

Ahead of Real Madrid's trip to Getafe, manager Carlo Ancelotti was asked to comment on Xavi's imminent departure from Barcelona. The former Spanish midfielder recently announced that he would step down from the post of Barcelona manager after this season.

Xavi reasoned that he felt extreme pressure at the club and thus wanted to move on. Ancelotti was quizzed in a pre-match press conference whether he felt similar pressure, in reply to which he said (Managing Madrid):

“I knew this question would come up (laughs). I just want to say one thing and I don’t want comparisons. We (coaches) have a fantastic job, with pressure, which is normal. And I respect everyone, their words and thoughts... whether it’s Xavi or anyone else.”

He added that he understood Xavi's decision, saying:

“I understand it.”

Real Madrid and Barcelona are scheduled to face off next on April 21 in La Liga.