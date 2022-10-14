"Shouldn't be in Arsenal", "Won't take us anywhere" - Arsenal fans convinced that 23-year-old is not good enough for the club despite win over Bodo/Glim

Arsenal fans were not happy with Eddie Nketiah's performance during their team's 1-0 away win against Bodo/Glimt in the UEFA Europa League on October 13.

Bukayo Saka scored the only goal of the game in the 24th minute. The youngster played a nice one-two with Albert Sambi Lokonga before finding space to shoot. While his initial effort hit Bodo/Glimt defender Marius Holbrated, the rebound came off Saka's chest into the goal.

Despite the win, the Gunners' fans were not happy with Nketiah's efforts during the game. He lost possession 10 times, won six out of his 11 duels and made no cross or key pass in the game.

The 23-year-old didn't offer enough to convince the fans that he should get a start in the Premier League. Furthermore, many were worried that if Gabriel Jesus is injured, Nketiah won't be able to fill the void in the attack.

He has scored two goals and provided one assist for the north London-based side in 12 games so far this season.

Fans were also swift to point out that Saka still needs to work on his finishing. They were disappointed with captain Martin Odegaard's performance in the second half as well.

WIth the win against the Norwegian side, Mikel Arteta's team now sit at the top of their group with nine points on the board from three games.

Here are some of the best reactions from the English club's fans across Twitter after Nketiah's lackluster performance:

TheRighteousAngerOfCraigBurley @ScotsmansAnger @WelBeast Nketiah never came back for the ball either. It's so obvious the difference upfront when Jesus is in. @WelBeast Nketiah never came back for the ball either. It's so obvious the difference upfront when Jesus is in.

Ryan @AFCRyan7 @chitsuconoiseur @afcstuff Yeah the difference between Jesus and Nketiah is night and day @chitsuconoiseur @afcstuff Yeah the difference between Jesus and Nketiah is night and day

Lebanese Gooner @LebaneseGooner

The rest were average at best

Nketiah was shocking , lacked movement and hunger , missed an easy goal at the end

Saka’s finishing is still shit

Øde in the 2nd half was disappointing @hughwizzy Turner is the only positive from today he was MOTMThe rest were average at bestNketiah was shocking , lacked movement and hunger , missed an easy goal at the endSaka’s finishing is still shitØde in the 2nd half was disappointing @hughwizzy Turner is the only positive from today he was MOTMThe rest were average at bestNketiah was shocking , lacked movement and hunger , missed an easy goal at the endSaka’s finishing is still shitØde in the 2nd half was disappointing

! @RaffaTheGoat @osowxvyy Why is Eddie nketiah still playing for Arsenal. He doesn’t give a anything to the team. @osowxvyy Why is Eddie nketiah still playing for Arsenal. He doesn’t give a anything to the team.

Riba Jae ± Wicked Man @RibaJae_ Nketiah. Take a deep look at yourself and tell me why you should start a premier League game playing like that. Nketiah. Take a deep look at yourself and tell me why you should start a premier League game playing like that.

The Gunners return to action on October 16 as they take on Leeds United in a Premier League away clash next. Arteta's team are currently at the top of the table, having collected 24 points from their first nine league games of the season.

Manchester United legend makes shock top four prediction as he leaves out Arsenal

Mikel Arteta

Manchester United legend Gary Neville recently predicted that the Gunners might finish outside the top four of the Premier League this season despite sitting in first spot.

While speaking on The Overlap, he said (via football.london):

“I don’t think Liverpool will finish in the top four, and Arsenal could still finish outside the top four as well – but I’ll put [them] in for now just to keep all the Arsenal fans happy! I look at Tottenham, Chelsea, Manchester United, Manchester City and Liverpool – it’s still a big job for Arsenal [to finish in the top four]."

Arsenal have failed to make the top four in the league since 2016 and will look to change that this season.

