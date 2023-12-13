"Shouldn't be there if he's a bad influence" - Dwight Yorke slams Manchester United star who is currently 'strolling though life'

Manchester United legend Dwight Yorke has slammed Jadon Sancho for his attitude problems and has urged the club to keep him away from the dressing room. The England international has been frozen out of the Red Devils' squad following a public fallout with manager Erik ten Hag in September.

Sancho was left out of Manchester United's squad for the 3-1 loss at Arsenal (September 3) due to training-related concerns, as stated by the manager. The former Borussia Dortmund winger further complicated matters by making a controversial post on his X account, where he claimed he was being made a scapegoat, which he later deleted.

The winger has not played for Manchester United since and could be offloaded in January. Dwight Yorke has backed Erik ten Hag for his decision to snub Sancho from his squad and insisted that the 23-year-old should not be anywhere near the team.

Yorke claimed that Sancho could prove to be a bad influence to other players and Manchester United simply do need want that now, given their current situation. He claimed that Sancho's attitude is poor and he does not care about the club at all. Yorke told InstantCasino, as quoted by Goal:

"Sancho shouldn't be anywhere near the first team and he shouldn't mingle with the first team. I wouldn't allow it if I were in charge. Man United are going through a tough spell right now, and they shouldn't have to deal with the Sancho situation on top of it. The manager has to sort those situations out and he needs to do what he needs to do to make sure he saves his own back and is not embarrassed."

"If that's the case with Sancho, then I'd get rid of him and keep him away from the dressing room. I wouldn't want him there if he's still pals with the players who are in my squad. Players can be friends with whoever they want to be outside of the training ground, but if I'm trying to get the best out of my squad, then I wouldn't want him around."

Yorke added:

"The club needs to sort this out one way or another. It'll continue to manifest if nothing is done as Sancho will still be mates with some players. However, results like the Bournemouth one will put so much pressure on the squad, and Sancho shouldn't be there if he's a bad influence. I would manage that situation differently."

"I have been a player and I know how things work in the dressing room. Those players will be laughing and joking with Sancho every day - I used to do that when I was a player. Situations like this aren't good for morale, though. The players will be trying their best to get results, but Sancho will be strolling through life. That's just how I see it."

Following his switch from Borussia Dortmund for a reported fee of €85 million in 2021, Sancho hasn't managed to live up to expectations at Old Trafford. He has scored 12 goals and provided six assists in 82 appearances across competitions for the Red Devils.

Jaap Stam criticizes big money Manchester United signing after UCL elimination

Former Manchester United defender Jaap Stam has slammed Antony for his performances for the Red Devils after their UEFA Champions League exit. The 23-year-old failed to make any kind of impact during Erik ten Hag's side's 1-0 loss to Bayern Munich on Tuesday (December 12).

Antony played zero key passes, took only one shot, completed only one out of his four attempted dribbles, and lost possession of the ball on 14 occasions in 75 minutes on the pitch.

Following the game, Jaap Stam claimed that Antony is not good enough to represent a club like Manchester United. He said on the Stick To Football podcast (h/t Football365):

"From what I've seen from Antony, he's not good enough for this level that we're looking for at United. Because you're also looking for a player who can have a difficult time and struggle when he comes in, but where he is making progress to get to that level."

Stam added:

"When you're looking at Antony now, at this moment, you don't see where he can make the progress to make the next step in the Premier League to be up there with the top wingers who can make a difference."

Antony has found the back of the net just eight times and provided three assists in 61 games across competitions for Manchester United till date. He is yet to score or assist a single goal this season in 17 appearances for Erik ten Hag's side.