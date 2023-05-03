"Shouldn't even be allowed to the training ground" - Craig Burley demands Chelsea star to leave after 'embarrassing' display against Arsenal

Former Chelsea midfielder Craig Burley has slammed Blues striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for his lackluster performance against Arsenal on 2 May. The retired Scottish footballer insists that the Gabonese forward must leave the club immediately, labeling him unfit to play for the west London outfit.

Chelsea put in a disappointing performance in their 3-1 loss to Arsenal at the Emirates. Martin Odegaard bagged a brace while Gabriel Jesus also got on the scoresheet in the first half for the Gunners, putting them 3-0 up at the break.

Noni Madueke managed to pull one back for the Blues in the second half but to no avail.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had 9 touches vs Arsenal 4 of those were from kick off...

Aubameyang started the encounter but was substituted at half-time as Kai Havertz was brought on by Frank Lampard. The former Gabonese international failed to make a meaningful impact on the match in a rather underwhelming display that included just nine touches on the ball.

Burley was unforgiving of the former Arsenal captain's performance and accused him of walking around the pitch for 45 minutes. The former Chelsea midfielder told ESPN (as quoted by Caught Offside):

“Aubameyang, and he was not the only one, should not wear a Chelsea jersey again. He should not even be allowed to the training ground. I don’t know how long he’s got left on his deal, but whatever it is, get him out. He walked around for 45 minutes. It’s embarrassing."

He added:

“Quite frankly, if I’m on the bench and I’m not playing because of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, what is that telling me? I’m thinking about a different sport. He doesn’t care, he’s a liability. It’s embarrassing.”

The Blues are currently 12th in the Premier League table amid dismal form under Lampard.

"That is the main problem" - Frank Leboeuf names three Chelsea stars who lacked 'leadership' in disappointing loss against Arsenal

Chelsea icon Frank Leboeuf has stated that Thiago Silva, N'Golo Kante and Cesar Azpilicueta lacked leadership against Arsenal. The Frenchman has detailed the key reasons why the Blues are in a rut at the moment.

B/R Football @brfootball Chelsea lose six games in a row for the first time since 1993 Chelsea lose six games in a row for the first time since 1993 😳 https://t.co/BgNt4n68vE

Leboeuf believes that a new manager cannot offer any solutions unless the players step up as leaders. He told ESPN (as quoted by Football365):

“We are talking about Pochettino, he may be the right one, but until I hear him say what he is going to do with the number of players, who is going to stay and leave, his tactics, who are his leaders, I don’t believe any coach can sort the problem out."

He added:

“The leadership we used to have with names like Dennis Wise, Frank Lampard, John Terry, Didier Drogba, Marcel Desailly, is no longer there. That is the main problem. Today, they were drowning and you can even see Thiago Silva didn’t react, N’Golo Kante, even though he was trying to do his own stuff, didn’t behave like a leader and Azpilicueta was lost as well."

Chelsea will next face Bournemouth in the Premier League at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday (6 May).

