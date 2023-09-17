"Shouldn't have been a footballer", "Worst player on the pitch" - Chelsea fans call out star for 'awful' performance in draw against Bournemouth

Chelsea fans blasted Mykhaylo Mudryk on X (formerly Twitter) after he failed to make an impact in the Blues' 0-0 draw against Bournemouth on Sunday (September 17).

Mauricio Pochettino and Co. came into the Vitality Stadium in desperate need to get back to winning ways. The Blues were lingering in 14th place in the Premier League with just four points after four games.

Chelsea nearly took an early lead when Mudryk hit the woodwork in the 13th minute after a quick one-two with Nicolas Jackson. Robert Sanchez then made a great save to deny Dango Ouattara.

Raheem Sterling was unfortunate not to break the deadlock in the 50th minute. His close-range freekick bounced off the crossbar but didn't cross the line. Levi Colwill slotted in from the rebound but was flagged offside.

Both Neto and Sanchez made a series of good saves towards the end of the second half, resulting in the game ending in a stalemate.

Chelsea fans slammed Mykhailo Mudryk for his performance. The €70 million signing has now failed to score a single goal in 22 appearances across all competitions for the club.

Apart from his chance in the first half, the 22-year-old had a pass accuracy of just 74%. He also made zero accurate crosses, lost five duels, and was unable to impact the game as much as Pochettino would have hoped for. He was eventually subbed off in the 63rd minute.

Fans slammed him on X. One fan wrote:

"Mudryk shouldn’t have be a footballer"

Expand Tweet

Another wrote:

"Worst player on the pitch"

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The Blues' disappointing start to their season continued as they are still 14th with five points.

Bournemouth vs Chelsea: Exploring the stats from Premier League clash

The pressure continues to mount on Mauricio Pochettino as Chelsea dropped points yet again. The Blues were held to a frustrating 0-0 draw against Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium. Let's take a look at the stats to see how both teams performed.

The west London outfit dominated possession as they usually do with 65% of the ball. They also completed 570 passes with a pass accuracy of 87%. In comparison, Bournemouth had 35% possession and registered 308 passes with an accuracy of 78%.

The Blues also had 14 shots in total with six being on target. Two shots hit the woodwork and they were unlucky not to score at least one goal. In contrast, Bournemouth had 13 shots, with four being on target.