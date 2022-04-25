"Shouldn't be here next season" "Just not good enough" - Barcelona fans provide damning verdict on 2 stars after damaging defeat against Rayo Vallecano

It was an upsetting day for fans at Camp Nou as Barcelona failed to collect any points against Rayo Vallecano. The two sides faced off in a La Liga fixture on Sunday, April 24.

An early goal by Alvaro Garcia saw the home side start the game on the wrong footing, with their poor display throughout rightfully pissing off their fans.

Barca fans were understandably upset with a couple of Blaugrana stars, namely Sergino Dest and Marc Andre ter Stegen. The right-back seemed to have fallen asleep and was unable to mark Garcia's inside run to pick up a pass from Palazon, which eventually culminated in the winning goal.

Goalkeeper Ter Stegen seemed to have been caught day-dreaming when a back pass went through his legs. His error nearly handed Vallecano another goal in the 73rd minute.

Barcelona fans took to Twitter to vent their frustrations about the pair, and here is a selection of their tweets:

𝐉𝐚𝐲 @JayFCBi @TheEuropeanLad “barca is better without Messi” “barca is better without Messi” @TheEuropeanLad 😭 “barca is better without Messi”

Neal🇦🇺 @NealGardner_ Dest & MAtS were definitely a bit sus leading up to the goal, btw. The former, especially. Poor marking & closing down. Dest & MAtS were definitely a bit sus leading up to the goal, btw. The former, especially. Poor marking & closing down.

TJ 🪄🇳🇱 @Frenkie_Chief You’ll see the light on Dest soon enough. He’s not a reliable right back at all. Barça will end up buying another starter worthy right back, Dest will either become a backup or he’s getting sold. Mark this tweet. You’ll see the light on Dest soon enough. He’s not a reliable right back at all. Barça will end up buying another starter worthy right back, Dest will either become a backup or he’s getting sold. Mark this tweet.

🇧🇷 ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ @brilliantbusi Xavi must’ve been really angry to replace Dest with a CB. Xavi must’ve been really angry to replace Dest with a CB. 😭😭😭

Oscar @OJ_Villalobos Sergino Dest and Xavi are giving me Tuchel and Pulisic vibes. #USMNT Sergino Dest and Xavi are giving me Tuchel and Pulisic vibes. #USMNT

Zynou @basim1605



And his defending is average man he just not good enough @Frenkie_Chief Dest is not good enough he can't cross or make attacking runs he can't go into midfield and play like Dani alvesAnd his defending is average man he just not good enough @Frenkie_Chief Dest is not good enough he can't cross or make attacking runs he can't go into midfield and play like Dani alves And his defending is average man he just not good enough

OGi 🐐 @PSGOgi ter Stegen nutmegged himself wallahi tallahi billahi I need to smoke a big fat doobie to calm down ter Stegen nutmegged himself wallahi tallahi billahi I need to smoke a big fat doobie to calm down

Epic  @EpicGamer0606 New skill move unlocked for Ter Stegen, introducing the self nutmeg New skill move unlocked for Ter Stegen, introducing the self nutmeg🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/NZYDjGZtSg

Hermann @HermannBarcelon Ter Stegen mishandling the ball was the most exciting thing Barca did all game. Ter Stegen mishandling the ball was the most exciting thing Barca did all game.

رشاد @RashJuniorr first shot on target. near post. first goal. Marc Andre Ter Stegen. again. first shot on target. near post. first goal. Marc Andre Ter Stegen. again.

Kylian @prime_jordan1 Good strike but Ter stegen near post is so inevitable it’s embarrassing Good strike but Ter stegen near post is so inevitable it’s embarrassing

rmtea @sanitasfc Ter Stegen almost gave himself a nutmeg owngoal Ter Stegen almost gave himself a nutmeg owngoal😭

Barcelona's 1-0 loss is their sixth this season, and it precariously keeps them in second position in the league table. Another falter from the side could see Sevilla and Atletico Madrid overtake them and push them down into fourth place.

Ousmane Dembele could remain at Barcelona next season: Reports

According to a report by Forbes, Barcelona are intent on extending Ousmane Dembele's contract in the coming weeks. The former Dortmund star has reignited his career under Xavi Hernandez and could potentially commit to the Catalan outfit for a longer stay.

Dembele, who signed from Borussia Dortmund for a fee of €105 million in 2017, looked likely to depart the club in the summer following an impasse concerning an extension. While the relationship between the Frenchman and club president Joan Laporta soured, Xavi has brought the winger back into the fold. He could now reportedly extend the deal.

Dembele has been one of the best players at Camp Nou this season, with the 24-year-old winger hitting 11 assists this campaign. This comes after he missed most of the first half of the season due to injuries and his contractual difficulties at the club.

However, the Frenchman has started giving signs that he intends to remain at the club, with his agent reportedly deep in talks with the Catalan club. Dembele has re-added that he plays for Barcelona on his Instagram page, while a member of his entourage mentioned that he would remain at the club on TikTok.

The Catalan giants will be pleased to be keeping the winger for more years, especially in light of his recent performances. They will look for more such performances from Dembele as they hope to rebuild and achieve success again.

Edited by Puranjay Dixit