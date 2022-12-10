“Shouldn’t have spent all that time with Bolsonaro” – Fans troll Neymar and ‘arrogant’ Brazil as Selecao crash out of the FIFA World Cup

Brazilian superstar Neymar Jr. was slammed by fans, despite scoring against Croatia, after the Selecao were eliminated from the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Friday, 9 December.

The game headed to extra time after the conclusion of a goalless 90 minutes. The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar broke the deadlock in injury time of the first half of extra time.

It was a goal-of-the-tournament contender from the superstar no. 10. He weaved passed a crowd of Croatian players before getting around Dominik Milinkovic to find the back of the net for the Selecao.

However, the lead didn't last long for Tite's side as Bruno Petkovic equalized in the 117th minute. His shot took a deflection off Marquinhos to end up in the back of Alisson Becker's net.

It was all square after 120 minutes and the game headed to a shootout. Croatia converted all four of their shots. Brazil, meanwhile, missed two out of their four efforts. Rodrygo was denied by Livakovic while Marquinhos hit the post with the last spot kick.

Neymar didn't even get the chance to take his shot. Fans, however, believe the superstar should have taken responsibility and stepped up to take on the previous shots.

Fans also claimed that the result was karma for the PSG star for his admiration of the right-wing Brazilian government of Jair Bolsorano. The former Barcelona superstar has displayed his support for Bolsorano on multiple occasions since the new government took charge in 2018.

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after the Selecao were eliminated from the 2022 FIFA World Cup:

Michael Caley @MC_of_A feel bad for Brazil but Neymar scoring an all-time World Cup goal and then having it be completely forgotten within a half hour is pretty funny



shouldn't have spent all that time with Bolsonaro if you didn't want to be cursed feel bad for Brazil but Neymar scoring an all-time World Cup goal and then having it be completely forgotten within a half hour is pretty funnyshouldn't have spent all that time with Bolsonaro if you didn't want to be cursed

🇫🇷🇦🇷 @Ronnnnn____ Neymar World Cup 2022 Highlights | Greater than Ronaldinho? | The next Ballon D’or Winner? Neymar World Cup 2022 Highlights | Greater than Ronaldinho? | The next Ballon D’or Winner? https://t.co/juOSpOFzzO

EiF @EiFSoccer Have criticized players for this in the past and now Neymar gets the same criticism.



Have to take a penalty. Have to. Not when the game is on the line. Have criticized players for this in the past and now Neymar gets the same criticism.Have to take a penalty. Have to. Not when the game is on the line.

Samuel @SamueILFC No way I’m seeing Brazil fans blaming it all on Alisson, not his fault that his team failed to protect a 1-0 lead and Marquinhos deflecting the ball past him, as well two players missed their penalties and Neymar not taking the responsibility. 🤷🏻‍♂️ No way I’m seeing Brazil fans blaming it all on Alisson, not his fault that his team failed to protect a 1-0 lead and Marquinhos deflecting the ball past him, as well two players missed their penalties and Neymar not taking the responsibility. 🤷🏻‍♂️

Brazil superstar Neymar was in supreme form heading into the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Brazil players looking disconsolate after their loss

Neymar was in supreme form for PSG before the FIFA World Cup break as he scored 15 goals and provided 12 assists in 20 games. However, his tournament in Qatar was plagued by injury.

He suffered an ankle injury on the first match-day against Serbia and was ruled out of the rest of the group stages. The no. 10 returned for the round of 16 clash against South Korea and got on the scoresheet from the penalty spot.

His personal form continued with the goal against Croatia. The Selecao, however, bid an early goodbye to the tournament with the shootout loss.

