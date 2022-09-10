“Shouldn’t be starting any game even when rotating”, “It’s a wrap” – Barcelona fans disappointed as Xavi names defender in line-up for Cadiz game

Some Barcelona fans have taken to social media to express their frustration as Gerard Pique is named in the Catalans' line-up to face Cadiz.

Barcelona are set to lock horns with Cadiz in their fifth La Liga match of the 2022-23 season. A victory over the Andalusian outfit today (September 10) will see them go atop the points table.

With less than an hour to go until kick-off, the Blaugrana have named their starting XI to face Cadiz. Xavi has made a host of changes to the line-up that beat Viktoria Plzen 5-1 in the UEFA Champions League this week.

Only Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Frenkie de Jong have retained their place in the starting XI today. Interestingly, Pique, who clocked 45 minutes against Viktoria Plzen, has been handed his first of the season.

A section of Barcelona fans, though, are not pleased to see the 35-year-old defender in the line-up. Some have even taken to Twitter to express their disappointment:

Barcelona have failed to beat Cadiz since the Andalusian club returned to La Liga in 2020. They have lost and drawn two matches each against the Spanish minnows.

The Catalans' struggles against Cadiz have led one supporter to label Sergio Gonzalez's side as their 'kryptonite'. He thus believes Pique should not be starting today's match. The fan wrote on Twitter:

"Pique starting vs our kryptonite. It's a wrap."

Despite the pessimism from the fans, it remains to be seen if Pique can help the Blaugrana keep their unbeaten run in La Liga in tact. He will also be hopeful of proving his doubters wrong.

Has Gerard Pique fallen out of favor at Barcelona?

Gerard Pique has been a key player since Barcelona re-signed him from Manchester United in 2008. He has made over 600 appearances across all competitions for the La Liga giants.

At 35 years of age, Pique is heading towards the end of his career as a footballer. However, he remains a regular for the Catalans, who he is contracted to until the summer of 2024.

The Spaniard played a total of 40 matches for the Camp Nou outfit last season, scoring three goals in the process. However, he appears to be gradually falling out of favor under Xavi.

Blaugrana currently have four other central defenders in their ranks in the shape of Jules Kounde, Andreas Christensen, Ronald Araujo and Eric Garcia. Xavi seemingly prefers them ahead of Pique, who many believe is past his best.

Edited by Dakir Mohammed Thanveer