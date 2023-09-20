“Show them part 2” – Arsenal defender and Fabrizio Romano send message to Joao Felix after his brace for Barcelona in Champions League

Joao Felix was on fire for Barcelona in their UEFA Champions League group-stage opener against Royal Antwerp on Tuesday (19 September).

The Portuguese star opened the scoring in the 11th minute before assisting Robert Lewandowski's 100th Champions League goal eight minutes later. He then wrapped up the 5-0 scoreline in the 66th minute when he headed in a crisp cross from Raphinha.

Two minutes later, Felix was taken off for Lamine Yamal and received a rousing reception from Spotify Camp Nou. He signed for the Catalan giants earlier this summer on a season-long loan transfer with no option or obligation to make the deal permanent.

A few weeks before leaving Atletico Madrid on loan, Felix gave an exclusive interview to Fabrizio Romano, where he described a potential move to Barca as a 'dream'. The renowned journalist was one of many famous figures to comment on the 23-year-old's latest Instagram post after the win against Antwerp.

Felix posted three photos — one each from before, during and after the match. He captioned it:

"Champions League Nights 💫🤷🏽 ♂️ #viscabarca 🔵🔴"

Romano commented:

"Craque"

The word 'craque' is most commonly used in Brazil to describe a player with exceptional skill and flair. Nuno Tavares, who is Felix's compatriot, also left a comment, saying:

"Show them part 2"

Both Felix and Tavares joined SL Benfica's youth academy together in 2015 and spent four years together before the former's move to Atletico Madrid. The left-back, who signed for Arsenal in 2021, is currently playing for Nottingham Forest on loan.

Tavares (23) has played 28 times across competitions for the Gunners since his €8 million transfer, scoring once and providing two assists.

Xavi praises Barcelona star Joao Felix after Antwerp heroics

Xavi Hernandez was full of praise for Joao Felix after he helped Barcelona record another 5-0 win in the space of three days.

Before the game against the Belgian champions, Felix scored his first goal for Barcelona in a 5-0 La Liga win over Real Betis on 16 September. He seems to have found his rhythm after a subpar loan spell at Chelsea, where he scored four times in 20 games across competitions last term.

After the full-time whistle at Spotify Camp Nou, Xavi praised the former SL Benfica forward's performance against Antwerp and said, via ESPN:

"He [Felix] has bags of individual quality and an innate talent, but also the humility and the patience to work hard to understand where the space is and how to link play."

Ansu Fati's loan move to Brighton & Hove Albion and Ousmane Dembele's €50 million sale to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) has allowed Felix to start regularly down the left flank.