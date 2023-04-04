"Show us the proper lineup now?", "Account has been hacked" - Liverpool fans confused as key player misses out for crucial game against Chelsea

Liverpool fans are left confused as Mohamed Salah has not been named in the team's starting lineup to face Chelsea away in the Premier League on April 4.

Considering the Egyptian is one of the team's most crucial players, their surprise is understandable.

The Reds, currently seventh in the Premier League, are set to face 11th-place Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. Both sides enter the contest on the back of a defeat. The Reds lost 4-1 to Manchester City at the Etihad in their previous game while the Blues suffered a 2-0 home loss against Aston Villa.

Alisson starts in goal for the Merseysiders against the west London side. Joe Gomez, Joel Matip, Ibrahima Konate, and Kostas Tsimikas are the four defenders. Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, and Curtis Jones start in midfield. Diogo Jota, Darwin Nunez, and Roberto Firmino are the three attackers, with Salah making the bench.

The Egyptian has scored 23 goals and has provided 11 assists in 40 matches across competitions this season.

Fans on Twitter expressed their surprise at his exclusion as one wrote:

"Can you show us the proper lineup now?"

Another fan wrote:

"Your account has been hacked."

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after Salah was not named in Liverpool's lineup to face Chelsea on Tuesday:

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp on Chelsea

Ahead of the clash against Chelsea, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp claimed that both teams will want to show a reaction in the game.

While the Reds will want to bounce back from their defeat against City, the Blues will want to put on a good performance after Graham Potter's sacking.

Klopp said (via the Reds' official website):

"That's what they will do, definitely. But I am pretty sure Chelsea, the players, want to show a reaction, whatever, it always is. When you saw the Bayern game against Dortmund, there was a reaction for whatever reason. That's it."

He added:

"I think apart from that there is maybe rotation a little bit – Kante is back, other players, Mason [Mount] was injured I think, was on the bench first time [at the weekend], might play. So, line-up-wise they could change system, I don't know. They changed system during the season but we expect actually pretty similar to the last games."

The reverse fixture in the Premier League ended in a goalless draw in January.

