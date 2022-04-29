"Showed a lot of character" - Michael Owen makes bold prediction for Everton vs Chelsea

Chelsea will lock horns with Everton in their next Premier League game at Stamford Bridge next weekend. It promises to be an intense clash between two sides who still have a lot to fight for in the English top flight this season.

Former Liverpool striker Michael Owen has predicted they'll share the spoils on Sunday.

Everton caught the eye of many with their resilience against Liverpool in their Premier League outing last weekend. They frustrated Jurgen Klopp's men for over an hour before conceding two late goals.

Michael Owen believes Frank Lampard will be looking forward to a similar output from his men at Stamford Bridge.

He wrote on Betvictor's blog:

"There’s been a lot of discussion about how Everton approached the game at Anfield, but they showed a lot of character in the game, and they clearly managed to frustrate Liverpool for a large period of the game.

"Frank Lampard will be hoping for a similar performance from his players here."

Chelsea bagged a 1-0 victory against West Ham in the Premier League last Sunday before playing out a 1-1 draw with Manchester United at Old Trafford yesterday.

Michael Owen thinks Thomas Tuchel's decision to play without a natural striker could haunt his team in front of goal. He said:

"Chelsea got a late winner over West Ham but they didn’t create or take enough chances. As good as this side can be, I still think there are games when the lack of a natural goalscorer can hurt them.

"This won’t be high scoring. Everton will keep things tight and hope to use the crowd to their advantage. I can see them getting a point."

Speaking of the scoreline, the Englishman expects the two sides to play out a 1-1 draw on Sunday.

A look at Chelsea and Everton's subsequent fixtures

The Blues will be looking to return to winning ways next weekend

After clashing with the Toffees next weekend, the Blues will take on the likes of Wolves, Leeds United, Leicester City and Watford in their last four league games of the season.

Frank Lampard's men, meanwhile, still have Leicester City, Watford, Brentford, Crystal Palace and Arsenal to face in their remaining fixtures in the English top flight this term.

