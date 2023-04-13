“Showed no respect to Reece James” – Rio Ferdinand singles out Real Madrid star for special praise after 2-0 win against Chelsea

Manchester United icon Rio Ferdinand showered praise on Real Madrid attacker Vinicius Junior after he gave Chelsea right-back Reece James a torrid night in the UEFA Champions League.

Los Blancos sailed to a 2-0 victory in the first-leg of the two sides' quarterfinal at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday (April 12). Vinicius put in a brilliant performance and ran James ragged on the left flank.

Ferdinand was impressed by Vinicius' performance and touched on the problems he gave James throughout the match. He told BT Sport:

"Vinicius Junior showed no respect to Reece James tonight. Whenever Vini had the ball, he went straight at James. He will do the same at the Stamford Bridge. He and Rodrygo play wide and high."

Karim Benzema opened the scoring in the 21st minute thanks to Vinicius' persistence. Chelsea were reduced to 10 men in the 59th minute when Ben Chilwell pulled Rodrygo down as Real Madrid broke on the counter. The English defender stopped a clear goalscoring opportunity and was rightfully given his marching orders.

Vinicius was in the thick of things once again when Marco Asensio added a second in the 74th minute. The Brazilian squared the ball to his Spanish teammate on the edge of the box. Asensio then smashed home a superb effort to wrap up a victory for Real Madrid.

James has been heralded throughout the season for his consistent performances for Chelsea. Many argue that the Englishman is one of the best right-backs in Europe. However, he had a night to forget in trying to deal with Vinicius.

The Blues full-back has already acknowledged just how much of a threat Vinicius is as he deemed him one of his toughest opponents. He tweeted back in December:

"3 hardest players I’ve ever played against are all left wingers! Vinicius Jr, Leao and Mane!"

Joe Cole thinks Chelsea can turn the tie around against Real Madrid

Joe Cole isn't writing the Blues off just yet.

Chelsea legend Joe Cole hasn't given up hope of his former side sealing a comeback in their quarterfinal. The two sides clash in the second-leg at Stamford Bridge on April 18. He told BT Sport:

"It's not over. It was a hard night and the moments went to Real but they're the champions and an outstanding team."

Chelsea's season went from bad to worse as they suffered defeat at the Santiago Bernabeu. However, the Blues headed into the match as underdogs amid their poor season.

They did show signs of promise during the loss to Real Madrid, as the likes of Joao Felix and Raheem Sterling threatened on occasion. But it was a case of the same old story with regard to the west Londoners lacking a cutting edge up top.

