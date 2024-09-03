"Showing that he can play for many years defending the Barca shirt" - Gerard Pique heaps praise on teenage Barcelona star

Barcelona legend Gerard Pique has heaped praise on teenage sensation Pau Cubarsi after his emergence as a starter for the Catalan giants. The 17-year-old centre-back has started all four of Barca's games in the ongoing La Liga campaign and contributed to their 100% record in the league.

Academy graduate Pau Cubarsi became a first-team option under club legend Xavi after impressing in April 2023, making his debut aged 16 in January 2024. The teenager became the youngest player to appear in a UEFA Champions League knockout game, winning the Man of the Match award against Napoli on his CL debut in March.

Cubarsi has been likened to a number of former Barcelona defenders, and one of them, Gerard Pique, had kind words for the 17-year-old. Speaking with Mundo Deportivo, the retired defender tipped Cubarsi to play for the club for many years.

"I think Cubarsí already showed last year that he can start many games and do very well. I would say that the maturity with which he approaches games and obviously the talent he has is surprising," Pique said (via Tribal Football).

"He has to compete at his age in a club like Barça, with the risk that playing at the back entails, and, on the other hand, he is showing that he can play for many years defending the Barça shirt."

Pau Cubarsi played his way into the Spanish national team last season, earning his senior international debut in Luis de la Fuente's team. The youngster made the preliminary list for the Euros but was dropped from the final list. However, he did represent his country at the Olympics, playing a prominent part in their triumph.

Cubarsi signed a new long-term contract with his boyhood club this summer and was handed the number two shirt.

Barcelona star pulls out of national team squad due to injury

Barcelona midfielder Fermin Lopez has pulled out of the Spain U-21 squad due to a muscular injury, as per reports from the camp. The midfielder was invited to the U-21 national team after spending a fruitful spell with them in the summer.

A full international, 21-year-old Fermin Lopez was instrumental for Spain as they claimed Olympic gold. The midfielder scored six goals, including two in the final, and provided an assist in six games as he put on a show in France.

Spain U-21 manager Santi Denia has invited Barcelona youngster Pablo Torre to replace his club teammate in the squad. The team will face the Scotland and Hungary U-21 sides in qualifiers for the U-21 Euros.

