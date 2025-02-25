"Shows a little bit of disrespect to all of us as Africans" - Former PL star Mido calls out Jamie Carragher for AFCON ignorance

Former Tottenham Hotspur striker Mido has hit back at Jamie Carragher for his recent comments about the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). The former Liverpool defender recently stirred up a controversy by implying that the Africa Cup of Nations is not a major tournament on Sky Sports.

Jamie Carragher was discussing Mohamed Salah's chances of winning the Ballon d'Or this year following Liverpool's 2-0 win over Manchester City last weekend. The Englishman outlined why the Egyptian could struggle to win the coveted award. He said (via talkSPORT):

“I think the problem is the fact he’s with Egypt, and he’s probably not playing in the major tournament as such or maybe got a great chance of winning. I think it’s either the Champions League or the major tournament [that wins it], the player who excels in that, like Vinicius Jr and Kylian Mbappe right now."

The former Liverpool defender's comments were widely criticized in the football circuit. Mido, who won AFCON with Egypt in 2006, recently condemned Jamie Carragher for disrespecting Africans on talkSPORT.

"I really think that people don't understand how strong and how competitive the competition is. The African Cup of Nations is a historical tournament. And it means a lot to the African people. And to get comments like this, I really think it shows a little bit of disrespect to all of us as Africans," Mido said.

He continued:

"I don't think the people who make these comments really watch the Africa Cup of Nations. Again, this is a historical tournament for us."

Carragher appeared 737 times for Liverpool during his playing career.

Has Jamie Carragher provided an explanation for his comments?

Mido has slammed Jamie Carragher for his comments

Jamie Carragher's comments were immediately challenged by fellow pundits Micah Richards and Daniel Sturridge in the Sky Sports Studio. The former Liverpool defender has since provided an explanation on Twitter. He wrote:

"The point I was trying to make yesterday was that Mo Salah is at a disadvantage playing for Egypt in terms of winning the Ballon d’Or. If Salah had an average season at Liverpool but won the AFCON and was named MVP, I don’t think he would win the Ballon d’Or. But if Mbappe had an average season at Real Madrid but won the World Cup or Euros, he would still have a great chance.”

Mohamed Salah has registered 30 goals and 21 assists from 38 games across competitions this season for Liverpool. His contract expires this summer.

