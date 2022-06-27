“Shut up clown”, “We have already forgotten about him” – Chelsea fans furious with Blues player despite his explanation about deciding to leave club

Chelsea fans have reacted negatively to Andreas Christensen's explanation for why he has left the Blues after nine years with the club.

Christensen, 26, joined Chelsea in 2012 as a free agent after rising through the youth ranks of Danish side Brondby. He has made 160 appearances during his time at Stamford Bridge, scoring two goals and contributing as many assists.

The Danish defender's contract with the Blues expires on June 30 and he has chosen to leave the west London club. Christensen has released a statement confirming his departure while explaining how he came to the decision. He said (via AbsoluteChelsea):

"Having spent ten amazing years at this club, I felt now was the right time for a new beginning for me and my family. Mentally, the last few months have been tough as it’s not been an easy decision to leave this club and the fans."

The 26-year-old is expected to join Barcelona, with AS reporting that he has agreed to a five-year deal for around £80,000 per week with the Catalan giants.

Chelsea fans have not responded kindly to Christensen's explanation for leaving the club.

Here are some of the reactions on Twitter from angry Blues fans in response to the Dane's statement:

Nku9_ndlovu @Nku9N @AbsoluteChelsea @standardsport As Chelsea fans we have already forgotten about him @AbsoluteChelsea @standardsport As Chelsea fans we have already forgotten about him

CFCBasil🇵🇰🇰🇼 ⭐️⭐️ @basilnadeem2 @AbsoluteChelsea @standardsport Why do they seem to instantly care about the club when they leave, if you really loved us you could have stayed AC. @AbsoluteChelsea @standardsport Why do they seem to instantly care about the club when they leave, if you really loved us you could have stayed AC.

The writing was on the wall for Andreas Christensen's Chelsea departure following his FA Cup final decision

Andreas Christensen (right) sat out the FA Cup final loss.

Andreas Christensen missed his Chelsea side's FA Cup final defeat to Liverpool on May 14.

The Dane was a surprise omission from the squad that took on Jurgen Klopp's Reds at Wembley Stadium, with many questioning the reasons behind it.

This led to Trevor Chalobah coming into Thomas Tuchel's defense despite not being a regular starter for the Blues boss. Tuchel opened up on why Christensen had missed the FA Cup final defeat, telling reporters (via Guardian):

“Andreas came in the morning of the match to inform me, speak to me. He told me he was not ready to play the match, to start the match and be on the bench. He had his reasons. They stay private and confidential. It was not the first time as you can see over the last weeks that we had some of the same situations."

The German concluded by claiming it wasn't the first time the Danish defender had made such a decision:

"The conversation took place. We had to respect it. Of course. He has our support still but for tomorrow I am unsure. It was very short notice before the Cup final, not only before this match."

