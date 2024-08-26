"Shut your mouth, don't talk s**t" - Chelsea star calls out club icon John Obi Mikel for his recent comments after starring for Blues

Nicolas Jackson has hit back at club legend John Obi Mikel for criticizing him after Chelsea's win over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday, August 25. The Senegalese forward was one of the Blues' goalscorers on the day as they thumped Gary O'Neil's side 6-2 away from home.

Jackson scored his side's first goal in the emphatic victory. It took him just 98 seconds to register his first goal of the campaign, as he found space at the back post and nodded the ball beyond the Wolves goalkeeper. He also provided the assist to Cole Palmer for the Blues' second goal.

After helping his team to the win, the ex-Villarreal star was quick to call out Mikel after the former Nigeria international criticized his proficiency in the final third against Manchester City.

While speaking as an analyst during matchday one, Mikel criticized Jackson for missing a goal-scoring chance, saying (via The Sun):

"We created chances, we haven't taken them. And just an example of how Jackson finishes."

"You can see there, even though he was offside, he dribbles [past] one or two or three players and the way he shoots the ball!"

Apparently the comments did not sit well with the current Chelsea attacker who took to Instagram to hit back at Mikel. He reposted a photo which celebrated his quick goal versus Wolves, alongside a caption which read:

"@Mikel John Obi shut your mouth don't talk s**t, we are killing ourselves for Africa."

Nicolas Jackson has been subjected to heavy criticism from fans and pundits alike following a slow start to life at Stamford Bridge. The 23-year-old struggled in his debut season at the club and missed a coupe of sitters.

In 46 games for the west London club, he has managed 18 goals and 17 assists across competitions.

How did John Obi Mikel fare during his time at Chelsea?

The former Nigeria international is one of the most decorated players in the club's history, with 11 major honors. Mikel signed for Chelsea in 2006, amidst a transfer saga involving the Blues and Manchester United.

Although he began his career as an attacking midfielder, then-manager Jose Mourinho switched him to a defensive midfield role. He would go on to become a key member of a Chelsea setup that won multiple honors between 2006 and 2015.

Mikel was adept in his role as a holding and deep-playing defensive midfielder and was largely used by various managers at Stamford Bridge. He would eventually part ways with the club in 2017, joining Chinese outfit Tianjin TEDA.

He won two Premier League titles, four FA Cups, and the Europa League, and most notably played a huge part in Chelsea's first-ever UEFA Champions League triumph in 2012. In 372 games for the Blues, Mikel scored six goals and provided 13 assists.

