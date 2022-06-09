“He’s not even a starter” – Portugal fans question why ‘selfish’ player is in starting XI with Cristiano Ronaldo against Czech Republic instead of 22-year-old  

Portugal fans are questioning Fernando Santos' decision to start Diogo Jota alongside Cristiano Ronaldo in attack against the Czech Republic in the UEFA Nations League.

Jota, 25, enjoyed an impressive season for Liverpool, having scored 21 goals in 55 appearances.

For Portugal, the speedy forward has managed nine goals in 24 appearances ever since making his debut back in 2019.

But Joao Felix also comes into the equation when it comes to who should be lining up in Portugal's attack.

The Atletico Madrid star is regarded as one of Europe's finest attackers and had a great season for the La Liga side despite their somewhat indifferent season.

He has scored 10 goals and contributed six assists in 35 appearances and has been in the discussion to be Cristiano Ronaldo's partner up top for Selecao das Quinas.

Some fans were bewildered by the decision to start Jota over Felix and here are some reactions on Twitter:

Cristiano Ronaldo still the talisman for Portugal

At the age of 37, Cristiano Ronaldo continues to turn back the years for Portugal.

Playing alongside a new generation of talent, he has been at the forefront of Fernando Santos' side since their Euros 2016 success.

He boasts a phenomenal record of 117 goals in 187 international appearances, which is a record for any goalscorer in the history of football.

The Manchester United star will be leading his national side into the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

It could be the last international tournament the 37-year-old performs in as his glittering career nears its end.

Despite Fernando Santos' side boasting the likes of Bernardo Silva, Bruno Fernandes, Diogo Jota and Joao Felix, Ronaldo is still the star of the show.

He impressed in matchday 1 of their UEFA Nations League campaign against Spain.

The forward came off the bench to make a real impact and played a pivotal role in the side's equalizer.

He added to that performance with a brilliant brace against Switzerland as Portugal ran out 4-0 winners.

Ronaldo will also be leading Manchester United into a new era under new manager Erik ten Hag.

It remains to be seen if he will be named club-captain but he is certainly the main man at Old Trafford following an impressive season.

He has managed 24 goals in 39 appearances for the Red Devils in a campaign where the Premier League side were hugely disappointing.

The legendary forward will look to be the star of the show once again in tonight's game against Czech Republic.

