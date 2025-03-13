"Sign him up to a lifetime contract", "Backbone of United" - Fans hail Manchester United star after 4-1 win over Real Sociedad

Manchester United fans have taken to social media to praise club captain Bruno Fernandes after his brilliant performance in the Europa League against Real Sociedad. The Portuguese maestro scored a hat-trick as the Red Devils secured a 4-1 win in the second leg of their Round of 16 tie at Old Trafford.

Fernandes scored twice from the penalty spot (16', 50') before adding United's third in the 87th minute after being set up by Alejandro Garnacho.

After the final whistle, fans of the English giants took to the social media platform X to praise Fernandes for his performance, with one fan posting:

"Sign him up to a lifetime contract and dedicate a 4th trident to him in our new stadium."

Another post read:

"Roy Keane speak up we can’t hear you clown."

"Backbone of united," another posted.

Another fan wrote:

"He deserves much respect and honour."

"Name the new stadium - Bruno's Old Trafford," another posted.

Despite the club's struggles, Bruno Fernandes has been vital for Manchester United this season. The club captain has scored an impressive 15 goals and provided 13 assists in 43 appearances for the Red Devils. His contract with the club runs until the summer of 2027.

Former Manchester United star names the only two players he would keep at the club

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has named the only two members of the Red Devils team he would keep at the club. Rooney believes only 19-year-old midfielder Kobbie Mainoo and Bruno Fernandes are worth keeping.

In a recent appearance on the Stick to Football podcast, Rooney discussed the Red Devils. He said (via FotMob):

"Bruno is the one who keeps producing, he annoys you at times but keeps producing. I'd keep Bruno and Mainoo. They need massive changes to the squad, I think 10-15 players need to leave the club. Obviously, they can't do that, but there is a mentality there where no one is taking responsibility [in the squad]."

The Manchester United record goalscorer added:

"There is a culture at the club where it's too easy to lose games and the players come out and say, 'Onto the next one,' and all that rubbish. Just show some character and fight on the pitch. It's bad watching, it hurts. Being from Liverpool but spending so many years at United, I want the team to do well, I've got my kids in the academy, and it hurts watching them."

Bruno Fernandes joined Manchester United in January 2020 from Sporting CP. He has bagged 94 goals and 79 assists in 276 games, helping the side win the FA Cup and League Cup.

