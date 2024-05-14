"Sign a lifetime contract right now" - Fans hail Manchester City star for his 'MOTM' performance in 2-0 win over Tottenham

Manchester City fans were delighted by the performance of goalkeeper Stefan Ortega Moreno in their 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur. The Cityzens moved to the summit of the Premier League after a deserved win, their first-ever in the league at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Tottenham Hotspur began the game like a team fighting for a UEFA Champions League spot, as they went toe-to-toe with the champions in the first 45. All of their hard work was undone just minutes into the second half as their resistance was broken by City. Erling Haaland tapped in the game's opener after being set up by Kevin De Bruyne.

Out in search of an equaliser, Cristian Romero collided with Ederson, resulting in a lengthy treatment for the Manchester City man. Not one to take unnecessary risks, Pep Guardiola withdrew a visibly unhappy Ederson for Stefan Ortega, who would turn out to be the difference-maker.

Ortega made multiple saves, but one, in particular, stood out. With the scores at 1-0, Manuel Akanji mis-controlled the ball on the halfway line and in a flash, Heung-min Son was bearing down on goal. The German goalkeeper extended a right leg to deny the Spurs captain one-on-one.

City fans were full of praise for Ortega, expressing their admiration on X.

Several others hailed the experienced goalkeeper for his match-winning contribution in the second half.

"Ortega is way too good to be a backup. He could easily start for almost all clubs in the prem," a fan said.

"I'm convinced Ortega would have saved the Titanic," another claimed.

"Ortega I owe you my life," a fan said.

"Stefan Ortega has impressed me almost every single time I’ve seen him play," another said.

"I tell you what mate Ortega played brilliantly when he came and deservedly got MOTM," a fan said.

Ortega made three saves in just 21 minutes of action, once again proving himself as more than just a deputy to Ederson.

Manchester City edge closer to history with win over Tottenham

Manchester City visited Tottenham knowing that only a win would see them reach the top of the standings heading into the final round of matches. They were buoyed by their recent form, having won three successive away league games without conceding.

Their poor form at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (P4, L4) since its opening seemingly weighed heavily on the minds of the City players as they struggled to find a breakthrough in the first half. However, the Cityzens came alive in the second half, with Kevin De Bruyne recording his tenth assist of the season and Erling Haaland scoring his 26th goal after 51 minutes.

The Cityzens had excellent goalkeeping to thank for their lead until they doubled their advantage in the closing stages. Substitute Jeremy Doku was too tricky for Pedro Porro, who fouled him in the box, giving Haaland an opportunity to double his side's tally, which he did.

Manchester City held on to pick up all three points and move one step closer to a historic fourth successive league crown. The win also confirmed Tottenham will miss out on UEFA Champions League football next season.