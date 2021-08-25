Signing Cristiano Ronaldo was a mistake: Former Juventus chairman

Former Juventus chairman Giovanni Cobolli Gigli has boldly claimed signing Cristiano Ronaldo was a mistake. He believes it would be best for the Serie A club if he leaves soon.

Cristiano Ronaldo was signed from Real Madrid in 2018 for a reported £100 million fee. The Italian side were keen on winning the Champions League but have not managed to do so, even with the Portuguese star in the side.

With rumors suggesting Cristiano Ronaldo is looking for an exit, former Juventus chairman Giovanni Cobolli Gigli wants the deal to be done soon. He added that the Portuguese star 'hampers' their attacks and the Italian side play better when he is off the pitch.

Giovanni Cobolli Gigli told SerieANews:

"I've always been honest: signing Ronaldo was a mistake. It's impossible to recoup the investment and it will remain that way. He's a great player, but I have to be honest – the sooner he leaves, the better for him and for Juventus.

"I hope that Massimiliano Allegri knows how to continue using him like he did against Udinese. That is, with intelligence and when the game is in progress. Ronaldo hampers Juventus' attack. Without him, they can do excellent things in collective terms."

Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly working on leaving Juventus before the transfer window closes this month. PSG and Manchester City have been linked with the former Real Madrid star.

Juventus urged to sell Cristiano Ronaldo

Giovanni Cobolli Gigli is not the only one asking Juventus to sell Cristiano Ronaldo. Former midfielder Massimo Mauro was speaking with Gazzetta dello Sport earlier this year when he urged the club to sell the Portuguese star.

“Ronaldo has never been a leader where he has played and he never will be. He is like a company and his turnover is more important to him than the success of the team. Cristiano doesn’t drag his team-mates along with him, he always wants them to give him the ball to score goals. He is a great individualist, he is not a team player," Mauri had said.

Cristiano Ronaldo had joined Juventus on a 4-year deal and has scored 101 goals for them so far.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava