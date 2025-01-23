“Signing him was a mistake” - William Gallas offers opinion on 26-year-old Chelsea star at Stamford Bridge

Former Premier League defender William Gallas believes Chelsea made a mistake by signing midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall in the 2024 summer window. He opined that he could be looking to leave in the near future due to the lack of opportunities at Stamford Bridge.

Speaking to Spin Genie, Gallas stated that Enzo Maresca can't give Dewsbury-Hall a run in the side as he has better players in his position. Commenting on the Englishman's struggles with the Blues, he said (via METRO):

"Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall made a rare start against Wolves and got an assist, but you'd have to say that signing him was a mistake for Chelsea. He cost £30m and has mostly been sitting on the bench or out of the squad completely, you can't really see him getting a run of starts in the Premier League at the moment. He was probably very happy at Leicester and thought he could make an impact at Chelsea but it hasn't really happened, maybe at some point he will look to leave."

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall was signed on a six-year deal but hasn't been able to make any impact at the club. He has been linked with West Ham United, Everton, and Aston Villa as rumors of a potential premature exit make the rounds.

Chelsea legend urges Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall to leave

William Gallas was not the only former Chelsea player to think that Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall's talent was being wasted at the club. Pat Nevin also spoke about the midfielder, suggesting he should push to be sent out on loan.

He told Grosvenor Sport (via METRO):

"It's a real shame to see what has happened to Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and it's quite strange. He is a quality player and hasn't been able to show that. The problem is that he cannot leave it too long sitting out of first-team football because it's only a short career and it's being wasted. I'd love to see him playing more often but who could be dropped at Chelsea? Dewsbury-Hall needs to be playing football, full-stop. If I was him I'd push to go out on loan, whether that be West Ham or somewhere else."

26-year-old Dewsbury-Hall has played just 934 minutes for the Blues since joining from Leicester City. He has dealt with a few injuries but has, more often than not, been left out of the matchday squad in the Premier League even when fit.

