"Signing him will future-proof the club" - Kevin Campbell urges Liverpool to complete 'great' transfer

Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell believes Barcelona youngster Ronald Araujo would be a 'great signing' for Premier League giants Liverpool. The Reds have been linked with a move for the 22-year-old in recent weeks. Araujo joined Barcelona from Boston River in 2018.

After spending a season with Barcelona B, the defender was promoted to the first team during the 2019-20 season. Araujo became a regular member of Barcelona's starting line-up last season, making 33 appearances for the club.

Araujo has been one of the shining lights in what has otherwise been a disappointing first half of the 2021-22 season for the Catalan giants.

His performances have attracted the attention of Liverpool. The Reds are reportedly monitoring Araujo's situation at Barcelona as he has just eighteen months left on his contract with the club. Kevin Campbell has heaped praise on Araujo and believes he would 'future-proof' Liverpool. Campbell told Football Insider's Dylan Childs:

"Araujo's a top young player. He is physical, young, and improving all the time. He would be a signing that will future-proof the club. In Araujo, you have a player for now and the future."

Campbell added:

"I think he'd be a great signing for Liverpool. I'm sure there will be a number of clubs interested in him though because he is a good young player. It's one to keep an eye on."

Liverpool stars Joe Gomez and Nathaniel Phillips have been linked with moves away from the club in recent weeks. Joe Gomez has fallen down the pecking order at Liverpool since the arrival of Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig this summer.

Gomez has made just two Premier League appearances for Liverpool this season and could therefore look to leave the club in search of regular football. Liverpool could look to sign Ronald Araujo from Barcelona as a replacement for Joe Gomez if the 24-year-old leaves the club.

BarçaTimes @BarcaTimes 📰 [MARCA - @JHEllis18 🥈] | Highly-rated defender Ronald Araújo has emerged as a top target for Liverpool, who continue to look for the perfect partner for Virgil van Dijk 📰 [MARCA - @JHEllis18🥈] | Highly-rated defender Ronald Araújo has emerged as a top target for Liverpool, who continue to look for the perfect partner for Virgil van Dijk https://t.co/QrYRdleAEF

Barcelona are unlikely to entertain offers for Liverpool target Ronald Araujo

FC Barcelona v SL Benfica: Group E - UEFA Champions League

Barcelona could be forced to sell a number of their prized assets during the next couple of transfer windows due to their dire financial situation. The Catalan giants are currently facing debts totalling up to €1.35 billion.

The Spanish club are, however, unlikely to entertain the prospect of selling Ronald Araujo. The 22-year-old is part of a core group of youngsters in the Barcelona squad which includes the likes of Pedri, Gavi, Ansu Fati and Frenkie de Jong, who are seen as the future of the club.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive 🚨 Chelsea and Liverpool are both eyeing a move for 22-year-old Barcelona and Uruguay defender Ronald Araújo. (Source: SPORT) 🚨 Chelsea and Liverpool are both eyeing a move for 22-year-old Barcelona and Uruguay defender Ronald Araújo. (Source: SPORT) https://t.co/qEyhgA0jd9

Also Read Article Continues below

New manager Xavi Hernandez is believed to be a massive fan of Ronald Araujo and labeled the defender as an 'excellent character' as quoted by Heavy. Barcelona are therefore likely to prioritize the contract extension of Araujo in the near future to ward off interest from Premier League giants Liverpool.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar