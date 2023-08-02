“Silly to sell him”, “Invest in his stocks” – Arsenal fans confident about ‘determined’ player improving after display in win over Monaco

Arsenal fans were impressed with Kieran Tierney's performance in their Emirates Cup win over AS Monaco on Wednesday, August 2. The Gunners defeated Monaco via penalties after the game ended 1-1 after regulation time.

While Yossouf Fofana gave Monaco the lead in the 31st minute, Eddie Nketiah restored parity by equalizing in the 43rd minute. The north Londoners went on to win the game via penalties.

Tierny came on as a 62nd-minute substitute for Jurrien Timber and put on an impressive shift. He made one interception and one tackle and wasn't dribbled past once during his presence on the pitch. Tierney also won two ground duels and completed 11 passes.

TIerney's future has been up in the air for a while as he has been linked with a move to Newcastle United touted. However, his performance against Monaco impressed the Gunners fans.

Fans think it was an improved display from the 26-year-old Scotland international as one wrote on Twitter:

"Tierney has been so good in preseason, everyone better invest in his stocks this season."

Another fan opined that it would be silly to sell Tierney as he wrote:

"Tierney is a different type of LB, whenever we want to switch it up, he's good for it. It'll be silly to sell him."

One fan was impressed with Tierney's determination as he wrote:

"Tierney is a man determined."

Arsenal fans were impressed with Tierney's display and here are some of the best Twitter reactions:

Rory Talks Football @Rory_Talks_Ball Reverse through ball into Trossard off his right foot from Tierney... you can't tell me he isn't improving

Emilio ✪ @AFCE10_ Tierney has been so good in preseason, everyone better invest in his stocks this season

Bunduq @Bunduqiyyah Tierney is a different type of LB, whenever we want to switch it up, he's good for it. It'll be silly to sell him.

GravityGooner✨ @Gravitygunner14 Is Tierney finally learning that art of inverting? He's looked very comfortable coming into the middle and stringing in those middle passes! pic.twitter.com/Q5XGxMJXQZ

ابو @MAA_Gunner Tierney is a man determined

AFCBOFFA @AFCBOFFA If Zinchenko isn’t fit then Kieran Tierney has to play it’s as simple as that

Mason @afcmase_ I proper love Tierney man

𝕃𝕐𝕋𝕆 ℝ𝕐𝕄ℤ @LytoRymz Tierney is becoming more rock solid playing that ziny role.

Kieran Tierney recently spoke about his Arsenal future

Kieran Tierney joined Arsenal from Celtic in 2019 and has since made 123 appearances for the club, scoring five times and providing 14 assists. However, after Oleksandr Zinchenko's arrival from Manchester City last season, Tierney played second-fiddle to the Ukrainian.

The Scot made 36 appearances across competitions over the course of the 2022-23 season, scoring one goal and providing two assists. He started only 15 of those games.

Speaking about his lack of game time, Tierney recently said (via Just Arsenal):

“It’s not really up to me. I’ve not had any discussions with the manager, and I’m just working hard every day and trying to do as well as I can. I didn’t miss a single game because of injury last season. I was available for every match and always ready when called upon."

He added:

“I think everyone would agree that I never give less than 100 percent, whether I’m playing or not. You can’t play every single game every year, and I don’t expect that.”

As they return to the UEFA Champions League next season, Arsenal are set to go through a grueling set of fixtures. Hence, keeping Tierney for the 2023-24 campaign might not be a bad idea.