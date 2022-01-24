"I think the referee just about got it right" - Ray Parlour comments on Harry Kane's disallowed goal against Chelsea 

Former Arsenal midfielder Ray Parlour believes Tottenham striker Harry Kane's goal was rightfully disallowed as he 'gave a bit of a shove' to Chelsea defender Thiago Silva in the lead up to the goal.

The England international thought he had given Antonio Conte's side the lead in the first half when he slotted the ball past Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga. However, the goal was disallowed by referee Paul Tierney as Kane was adjudged to have fouled Brazilian defender Thiago Silva in the build-up to the goal.

The decision caused some controversy. However, former Arsenal star Ray Parlour believes Thiago Silva was fouled and the goal was rightfully chalked off. Ray Parlour told talkSPORT.

"Silva used all his experience and I think the referee just about got it right."

Tottenham went into their game against Chelsea on the back of three wins and two draws in their last five games in the Premier League. The Blues, however, had managed to win just one of their last seven league games prior to their clash with Spurs.

Tottenham hitman Harry Kane endured a difficult start to the 2021-22 Premier League season. The England international had managed to score just one goal in his first thirteen league appearances at the start of the campaign.

However, the 28-year-old has experienced a massive upturn in form since the club appointed Antonio Conte as the new head coach in early November. Kane has scored four goals and provided one assist in his last five games prior to the game against their London rivals.

The duel between Harry Kane and Thiago Silva was one to look out for during Sunday's clash. The Brazilian got the better of the Tottenham striker. Silva helped his side maintain a clean sheet and scored the Blues' second goal on the night.

Tuchel's side claimed a 2-0 victory over Antonio Conte's men, a victory which leaves them in third place in the Premier League table, one point behind second-placed Liverpool.

Chelsea's performance against Tottenham will be a massive source of positivity for Thomas Tuchel

Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Manager Thomas Tuchel is likely to have received a massive boost in morale after witnessing his side's performance against Tottenham on Sunday. The German's defensive tactics have drawn heavy criticism from fans and pundits in recent weeks.

The Blues, however, flew out of the blocks against Tottenham and were on the front foot for the majority of the game. They dominated possession and managed to register seven shots on target during the course of the game.

Moroccan winger Hakim Ziyech continued his good form by scoring the opening goal of the game for Chelsea two minutes into the second half. Thiago Silva doubled his team's lead in the 55th minute as Tuchel's side cruised to a 2-0 victory.

Romelu Lukaku, however, endured another disappointing game. Thomas Tuchel has been unable to get the best out of the Belgian since his arrival from Inter Milan last summer.

The 28-year-old missed an opportunity to open the scoring in the first minute of the game. Thomas Tuchel must find a way to get the best out of his star forward if Chelsea are to improve their form in the coming weeks.

