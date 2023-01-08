"Similar to what's happened with Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United" - Chelsea urged to sell star who will 'never change'

Neil Warnock has compared Chelsea striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to former Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo. The former manager expressed his belief that the Blues would be better off without Aubameyang, much like how the Red Devils are better off without Ronaldo.

Aubameyang joined the club from Barcelona last summer but has not been able to replicate his previous success at his earlier clubs. In 15 appearances for Chelsea, he has scored only three goals and has gone nearly three months without scoring.

Aubameyang was once known as one of Europe's most skilled and productive forwards during his stints at Dortmund and Arsenal. However, the Gabon international is now past his prime and is more focused on "looking after himself," according to Warnock.

As an example, the former manager compared Aubameyang's decline to that of Cristiano Ronaldo, who left Manchester United during the Qatar World Cup.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Is Aubameyang's time at Chelsea coming to an end? 🤔 Is Aubameyang's time at Chelsea coming to an end? 🤔 https://t.co/p5bSGLmeGg

Speaking to talkSPORT (via Metro), Warnock explained:

"You get players like that and you are better off without them. Chelsea are short of strikers but people like him [Aubameyang] are after themselves really, they look after themselves as players and they’ll throw the manager under the bus rather than take any blame."

He continued:

"So I think Graham Potter has to deal with it. It’s similar to what’s happened with Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United. I said United should let him go in pre-season and that was no disrespect to Ronaldo. Leopards don’t change their spots."

"I don’t think Aubameyang will ever change," he continued. "You know from Arsenal to Chelsea, now he looks the same type of player. On his day, as good as you’ll see, but his days are few and far between."

The Gabon international had a particularly poor performance in the Blues' recent Premier League loss to Manchester City. He was brought on as a substitute in the first half but was later taken off in the second half.

The Blues have been trying to improve their standing in the league, but Aubameyang's lack of goals has been a significant hindrance to their success.

Cristiano Ronaldo was interested in Chelsea move after Manchester United exit

Following the decision to terminate his contract at Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo was reportedly hoping for a move to Chelsea or Sporting. However, both clubs did not send offers to the 37-year-old, and according to Foot Mercato, this gave Al-Nassr increasing confidence in signing him.

Ronaldo had initially hoped to join a team that could provide him with top-level European football, but those opportunities looked to have dried up.

With Al-Nassr's massive €200 million per season offer on the table, the forward let go of plans to continue in European football. Ronaldo is likely to make his Al Nassr debut against Al-Ettifaq at Mrsool Park on January 22.

