“Similar mistake in china” - UEFA President questions Saudi transfer strategy after Benzema and Kante join Cristiano Ronaldo in Middle East

UEFA president Aleksander Čeferin has questioned Saudi sides' transfer strategies after Karim Benzema and N'Golo Kante followed Cristiano Ronaldo to the Pro League.

Ronaldo, 38, became the biggest signing in Saudi Pro League history in January, joining Al Nassr on a two-year deal. The Portuguese icon reportedly earns €200 million per year.

The legendary forward has been joined by former Real Madrid teammate Benzema, 35, in Saudi. The French striker has joined Al Ittihad and is on the brink of linking up with compatriot Kante, 32. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports that the Chelsea midielder has all but completed his medical ahead of a move.

Should Kante's deal go through, the trio will have been signed as free agents. However, Čeferin isn't sure that Saudi clubs are making the right decision regarding their transfer activity. He reckons they should concentrate their spending on improving the infustracture and development in their home country. He said (via FootballTalkHQ):

“Saudi transfer strategy is a mistake for Saudi football. They should invest that money in academies, bring coaches and develop their own players... Buying players at the end of their careers is not a system that develops football... Similar mistake in China.”

The Chinese Super League became a hotspot for European talent who wished to venture beyond the continent this past decade. The likes of Oscar (€60 million - Shanghai SIPG), Hulk (€55.8 million - Shanghai SIPG), and Jackson Martinez (€42 million - Guangzhou FC) have all headed to Asia.

However, the Saudi Pro League are now rivaling them and are luring world stars to the Middle East. Ruben Neves, Kalidou Koulibaly and Hakim Ziyech are also likely to be following Ronaldo to Saudi. Neves and Koulibaly are in Al Hilal's sights while Ziyech is a target for Al Nassr, per Fabrizio Romano.

It is clear that Saudi football is changing albeit Čeferin has doubts about the success they will have in their transfer business. Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival in the Middle East has been the catalyst for a transformation of the Saudi Pro League.

Cristiano Ronaldo talked up the arrival of European stars before Lionel Messi snubbed a move to Al Hilal

Cristiano Ronaldo was nearly joined by Messi in Saudi.

Cristiano Ronaldo was extremely close to being joined in the Saudi Pro League by his longtime rival Lionel Messi. Saudi giants Al Hilal were offering the Argentine icon €400 million to become the best-paid player in history, per SPORT.

Messi opted not to head to Saudi and instead chose to join MLS side Inter Miami. He claimed that money had no influence in his decision over his next club despite Al-Za'eem offering him more than Miami.

Ronaldo had been positive when reports regarding Messi and Benzema's potential arrivals arose. He told Arab News:

“If they are coming, big players and big names, young players, old players, they are very welcome because if that happens, the league will improve a little bit.”

Messi won't be reigniting his legendary rivalry with Cristiano Ronaldo but he will be going toe-to-toe with his former Madrid teammate Benzema. The Portuguese icon has adapted well in Saudi, netting 14 goals in 19 games since joining Al Nassr.

