“Finished Ronaldo with this comment”, “Most humble player” – Fans react to what Lionel Messi said about Saudi Pro League after MLS transfer

Lionel Messi's comments about not moving to the Saudi Pro League for money have seen fans take aim at Al Nassr forward Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Argentine legend has snubbed a move to Saudi giants Al Hilal and will be joining MLS side Inter Miami this summer. Messi's contract with Paris Saint-Germain expires at the end of the month, and he's heading to the DRV PNK Stadium.

Messi has explained his decision to join the Herons in the MLS. He was asked about speculation regarding a move to the Saudi Pro League, to which he responded (via transfer expert Fabrizio Romano):

"If it had been a matter of money, I’d have gone to Arabia or elsewhere. It seemed like a lot of money to me. The truth is that my final decision goes elsewhere and not because of money."

Al Hilal were reportedly prepared to make Messi the highest-paid player in football history. They offered the legendary forward an annual salary of €500 million.

That would have seen him overtake his longtime rival Ronaldo as the highest-paid player in history. The Portuguese icon sits on €200 million per year at Al Nassr, meaning he's the best-paid player in history. The report claims that Inter Miami's offer is €50 million, which is significantly less than what Al-Za'eem were offering.

Fans have lauded Messi for his humility in not opting to choose his next destination from a monetary perspective. One tweeted:

"Most humble player of all time."

Another took aim at Ronaldo due to his decision to take the money that the Saudi Pro League offers:

"Finished Ronaldo with this comment."

Here's how Twitter reacted to Messi's explanation for not heading to Saudi Arabia:

Lionel Messi risks missing out on beating Cristiano Ronaldo's Champions League goal record

The Real Madrid icon's record looks set to remain intact.

Lionel Messi's decision to join Inter Miami means he will not be competing in the UEFA Champions League next season. The Argentine icon was chasing his longtime rival Ronaldo's record of 140 goals in Europe's elite club competition.

The departing PSG attacker has bagged 129 goals in the Champions League, just 11 goals shy of Ronaldo's record. The duo have been at loggerheads throughout their illustrious careers, looking to break the other's records.

Their rivalry has been all but ended by Messi's move to the MLS. They won't be competing against each other, as they will ply their trades in different continents outside Europe.

