"Similar to Modric" - National team director lavishes praise on Manchester United youngster with 'big potential'

Tunisian Football Federation sporting director Mohamed Slim Ben Othman has lauded Manchester United sensation Hannibal Mejbri following the 2021 AFCON.

Othman has even gone on to compare the Tunisian international to Real Madrid star Luka Modric. The sporting director has also discussed the best position on the pitch for the 19-year-old midfielder.

Othman was recently quoted as saying the following regarding the Manchester United youngster:

“He can play in a lot of positions: he can be a playmaker, he can be a regista (deep-lying playmaker), he can be a defensive midfielder, he can be a winger… but for me, his best position is central midfield."

Othman then went on to call the player "selfless" and someone who can "organize and coordinate his team."

“He likes to be the player who can organise and coordinate his team," he said. "He has big physical abilities and is very selfless despite his large technical qualities. I see him as a central midfielder — similar to Luka Modric. He is someone with a big potential in this position and I think that even Manchester United see this and are trying to improve him as a box-to-box player. I see him like Paul Pogba in this role for his club. I hope that he will be happy in this position.”

Hannibal Mejbri played two games in the recently-concluded 2021 AFCON, where Tunisia reached the quarterfinals. The 19-year-old midfielder has been capped 11 times by his national team after representing France at an underage level.

Despite already being a prominent member of the Tunisian setup, Hannibal is yet to make an impact at Old Trafford. The youngster has so far made only one appearance for the first team. It came against Wolverhampton Wanderers on the final day of last season in a 2-1 win, where the teenager replaced Juan Mata at the 82nd-minute mark.

Manchester United need reinforcements in midfield for next season

United are in dire need of strengthening their midfield ahead of the 2022-23 season. The Red Devils were linked with a number of midfielders in January, including Boubacar Kamara and Amadou Haidara. However, they failed to land any of their January targets.

The midfield has been Manchester United's weakest link this season. Ralf Rangnick is currently forced to rely on the likes of Fred, Scott McTominay and Nemanja Matic in the middle.

Hannibal Mejbri could be the solution to Manchester United's midfield problems if Paul Pogba decides to leave at the end of the season. The Frenchman has entered the final six months of his contract and is yet to sign an extension with the Red Devils.

